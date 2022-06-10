ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Four sent to KC hospitals after deer causes cars, bus to crash

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVItq_0g753V1g00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deer in the middle of Kansas City caused a driver to swerve and hit a school bus, sending four people to hospitals.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. Friday at East 85th Street and Oak Street.

Police said the deer darted out in front of a car. The driver swerved to miss the animal, but hit another car in the process. The impact pushed the second car into the path of a school bus. The bus driver lost control, ran off the street, and knocked down several poles as the bus traveled down a culvert. The bus hit a fence before coming to a stop.

Officers said the bus was carrying middle school students at the time.

Four students and a teacher on the bus were taken to hospitals. They are expected to survive. The drivers of the two cars were also injured in the crash, but did not need medical treatment.

