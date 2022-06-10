ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Taylor signs one-year contract extension with Louisiana Tech softball

By Emma Healy, Monroe News-Star
 4 days ago

Louisiana Tech announced a one-year contract extension for softball coach Josh Taylor. In his first year of a five-year contract, Taylor led Louisiana Tech to a 39-20 overall record and a Conference USA regular season championship.

The extension, pending approval from the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System, makes Taylor’s contract now run through the 2027 season.

"We felt strongly when we hired Josh last June that we had made a move that would quickly benefit our softball program," said Louisiana Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood in a school release. "We told him our expectation was to get the program back to a championship caliber level. However, winning the Conference USA title in his first year exceeded even my wildest expectations.”

LA TECH SOFTBALL: After crushing preseason expectations, Louisiana Tech softball enters C-USA tourney hungry for more hardware

LOUISIANA TECH SPORTS: Louisiana Tech athletics director Eric Wood added to NCAA Division I council

The Bulldogs were picked to finish seventh in the C-USA preseason poll after finishing the 2021 season with a 22-30 record.

During the 2022 season, however, Taylor led Louisiana Tech to an 18-6 record in the conference, finishing the regular season with 11 straight league wins.

Taylor was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year, becoming only the second softball coach in program history to earn the honor. Six players were named to the all-Conference USA team, marking the second highest total in program history.

"After year one, my staff and I feel we have this program heading in the right direction and are excited about a bright future," Taylor said in the release.

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Josh Taylor signs one-year contract extension with Louisiana Tech softball

