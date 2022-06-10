ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Andrews Reunites With the Von Trapp Kids for Surprise ‘Sound of Music’ Sing-Along

By Maddy Casale
 4 days ago
Almost six decades after beloved musical drama The Sound of Music first premiered in theaters in 1965, the stars reunited on Thursday night for a special surprise sing-along to honor Julie Andrews with the 48th American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award at her Gala Tribute in Lose Angeles.

Andrews played spunky young nun-in-training Maria in The Sound of Music, in the process earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress (which she won a year prior for her work in Mary Poppins) and leaving a life-long positive mark in our hearts and lives with her incredible performance. But viewers weren’t the only ones to fall in love with the incredible lady behind Maria, as the now all grown up actors who portrayed the von Trapp kids came together once more to serenade their beloved governess, honoring her by getting everyone in the Dolby Theater to sing along to the film’s classic hit song, “Do-Re-Mi.”

All dressed in black, Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich), Duane Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta), and Kym Karath (Gretl) stood together to lead everyone in a wholesome, heartfelt moment. Charmian Carr and Heather Menzies, who portrayed eldest von Trapp daughters Liesl and Louisa, passed away in 2016 and 2017, respectively, while Academy Award-winner Christopher Plummer, the actor behind family patriarch Captain von Trapp, passed away last year at the age of 91.

The ceremony honoring Andrews was finally occurring after being delayed two years due to COVID-19, and included homages to the 86 year-old multi-award winning actress, singer, author, and Dame from Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Cynthia Erivo, Gwen Stefani, Dick Van Dyke, and so many more. It was a fitting tribute to an iconic performer whose films and TV shows are a few of our favorite things.

The AFI Life Achievement Award is the highest honor for a career in film.

