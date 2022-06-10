10 wanted after carjacking at Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for 10 young men who reportedly carjacked a man in Hickory Hill.

The carjacking happened at a store on Winchester Road near Ross Road. Police responded to the call at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim was standing next to his 2009 Infiniti G37 when two armed men approached him and demanded his car keys. The victim handed the keys over, and the suspects took off in his car.

According to Memphis, several other suspects acted as lookouts during the carjacking. Those suspects reportedly came arrived in three different vehicles, including a Ford Escape, a black Infiniti, and a gray Infiniti.

Police are looking for as many as 10 people.

Memphis Police released pictures of the possible suspects Friday afternoon.

























Anyone with information on this carjacking is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

