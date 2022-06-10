ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Ways to Look Fabulous and Support the LGBTQIA+ Community During Pride Month

By Gwen Flamberg
 3 days ago

No June gloom here! Pride month is in full force and it's never been easier to (literally) wear your heart on your sleeve while supporting the LGBTQIA+ community!

Celebrate PRIDE With These New Summer Accessories at Saks OFF 5TH

To honor pride month, several brands are offer ing limited-edition beauty and style essentials — and even better, a portion of sales are being donated to organizations including The Trevor Project, GLAAD, the It Gets Better Project and more.

Pride month celebrates love, after all, so why not join in and scoop up some fashion and beauty booty that you adore in the process? We rounded up some of the best collabs out there, including rainbow-emblazoned sneakers from a brand loved by Queen Latifah , a flatters-everyone Morphe eyeshadow palette that contains colors to match the Pride flag (hello, chic face-painting!) and festive hairpins to decorate all your parade-outfit 'dos.

Saks Off 5th Serves ‘Fabulous Fluidity’ With Pride Month Capsule

Since this month is all about spreading the love and unapologetically celebrating your authentic self at every party, some might need some morning after pick-me-ups. Luckily, Wander Beauty made a limited edition silver hologram print of their wildly popular Baggage Claim masks that de-puff the under-eye area.

And since you'll want to spend every minute celebrating, skip the elaborate blowouts and run some texture cream through your hair before hitting the clubs. Jonathan Van Ness ' brand JVN Hair's Air Dry Cream comes in a cool rainbow-print package.

Happy Pride! See How Cara Delevingne, JoJo Siwa and More Stars Celebrated

No outfit would be complete without fabulous socks — and Bombas' Rainbow Sherbet Calf style are super comfy (and generous, too!) For every pair purchased, a pair is donated to an organization serving youth affected by homelessness in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Scroll through to see more perfect products —  scoop them up to honor the community, while looking absolutely fabulous!

