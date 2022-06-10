ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

No charges have been filed in August 2021 homicide in Elko

ELKO – An Elko man arrested more than 10 months ago for shooting and killing an acquaintance off Bullion Road has not been formally charged in the case. On Aug. 3, the Elko Police Department arrested Joshua W. Melton, 51, on suspicion of open murder following a shooting near the Hot Hole, a geothermal spring on the south edge of town. According to the police detective’s declaration of probable cause, Melton shot Edward T. Gilbreath, 37, during an altercation.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek couple sentenced for child neglect

EKO – A Spring Creek couple will take turns spending six months in jail after pleading no contest to child neglect or endangerment charges. Jonathan M. Rockwood, 64, and Marlaina R. Rockwood, 50, were sentenced June 6 by District Judge Al Kacin. They were each given a suspended sentenced of one year in jail but ordered to serve the shorter terms, beginning with Marlaina.
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Spring Creek man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday night on assault charges after allegedly threatening a woman and a sheriff’s sergeant with a shotgun. According to a deputy’s statement, a woman living on Palace Parkway said Luke L. Zataray, 29, pulled into her driveway at around 8:30 p.m., stepped out of his vehicle with a shotgun and racked a round into the chamber while yelling “Come out, wherever you are.”
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO -- California Trail Days is a pioneer reenactment event for the whole family. Admission is free. Join them from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, with a Pioneer Dance Saturday night at 7 p.m. For more information call 738-1849. Ruby Roubaix bike ride.
ELKO, NV
ABC4

Silver Alert: 72-year-old man missing out of Weber County

WEBER COUNTY (ABC4) – A silver alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man from Weber County. Weber County Sheriff’s Office released the alert Saturday, June 11. According the alert, 72-year-old, Manuel Vasquez has been missing since Tuesday, May 31 in the S West Haven area. Vasquez is described as a white male, 5’8″ in […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko sheriff explains role in missing person investigation

ELKO – A missing Utah man called family members from his home two days after he was seen in Montello, Nevada, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. The office released a statement Thursday about the disappearance of Dylan Rounds, 19, whose farm is near Lucin, Utah. “We...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Watch for primary election results tonight

ELKO – More than 4,600 people voted early in Elko County’s Primary Election. By Monday, 3,128 mail-in ballots had been received and 1,543 votes were cast at the county library, according to County Clerk Kris Jakeman. There are 26,319 eligible voters in the county, according to the clerk’s...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Gerber, Narvaiza have strong leads in early vote count

ELKO – Early vote totals in Elko County show strong leaders in the county commission and sheriff races. In the Republican primary for county commissioner, Travis Gerber had 2,189 votes, compared with 548 for Charles Steven Grimes. The winner will appear on the November ballot but there are no Democrat candidates and they only need one vote to be elected.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

3 students arrested at Spring Creek Middle School

ELKO – Three students were arrested Wednesday afternoon at Spring Creek Middle School following an alleged assault on a fellow student. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office took three juveniles into custody, according to the Elko County School District. “The students will not be identified because they are juveniles,...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Gerber, Narvaiza clear winners in local voting

ELKO – Voters in Elko County made clear choices for county commissioner and sheriff in the Primary Election. Travis Gerber won the Republican primary with 3,649 votes, compared with 951 for Charles Steven Grimes. Gerber will appear on the November ballot but there are no Democrat candidates and he only needs one vote to be elected.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Regents re-elect McAdoo as chair

RENO — The Nevada Board of Regents re-elected Cathy McAdoo as chair and elected Amy J. Carvalho as vice chair of the 13-member board that oversees the Nevada System of Higher Education. “Serving in this leadership capacity continues to be a great honor,” said McAdoo, who represents District 8,...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Three more fires in northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Three new wildland fires have been reported in the Elko District over the weekend, in addition to three small blazes on Thursday. On Friday evening a little over 11 acres burned near Izzenhood Ranch about 20 miles north of Battle Mountain. The fire was fully controlled by Saturday morning.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Company planning to develop new Elko County mine

Orla Mining Ltd. and Gold Standard Ventures Corp. announced this week that they have entered into an agreement for Orla to acquire all of Gold Standard’s shares. Gold Standard has been developing its 100%-owned South Railroad Project in Elko County on the Carlin Trend south of Interstate 80. Orla recently started production at its Camino Rojo Mine in Mexico. Representatives of the two companies said the combined company will have a strong financial position which will help with the development of the South Railroad Project.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elkoan returns to help with new pharmacy

ELKO – After a temporary move to Reno for a chance to take some refresher higher education courses, pharmacist and local native Dustin Cavanaugh has returned to Elko to help the leadership team set up and manage Elko’s newest pharmacy located within Albertsons. “The whole goal of Albertsons...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

John Raymond Morales

John passed away on June 10, 2022 from a massive heart attack at NNRH. He was born in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts on August 30, 1963. John was an Underground Haul Truck Operator for Nevada Gold Mines. He has also worked for Newmont, Barrick, Intrepid, Jerritt Canyon, Great Basin Gold through his mining career. He took time off from mining for a couple years and drove Taxi for Elko Taxi where he met many great people in and around Elko. He also worked for El Aero as a fueler and redesigned one of their fuel trucks which he took great pride in doing all the work by himself. He was a dedicated, hardworking employee for every company he worked for.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Silver Sage FFA wraps up the year

We ended our year off with a community service activity with Great Basin Water Company, we planted trees and stained the water tower fence, Then had fun activities and games with BBQ and our SLC parent meeting. End of the year banquet was held in May where the new officer...
ELKO, NV

