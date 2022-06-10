What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases

John passed away on June 10, 2022 from a massive heart attack at NNRH. He was born in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts on August 30, 1963. John was an Underground Haul Truck Operator for Nevada Gold Mines. He has also worked for Newmont, Barrick, Intrepid, Jerritt Canyon, Great Basin Gold through his mining career. He took time off from mining for a couple years and drove Taxi for Elko Taxi where he met many great people in and around Elko. He also worked for El Aero as a fueler and redesigned one of their fuel trucks which he took great pride in doing all the work by himself. He was a dedicated, hardworking employee for every company he worked for.

