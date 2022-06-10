Massachusetts relaxing indoor mask guidance, regardless of vaccination status

The Massachusetts DPH is making masks optional for most people, regardless of vaccination status.

BOSTON — The state Department of Public Health on Friday updated its face-covering guidance for indoor spaces.

Effective July 1, indoor masking will be optional for most people, regardless of vaccination status.

The DPH says 84 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and more than half of adults are boosted. Other resources, like rapid tests and therapeutics, are readily available, according to the DPH.

“To protect friends and family members, residents are reminded that getting a vaccine and booster remain the best way to protect against serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19,” Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a statement “Based on our nation-leading vaccination efforts, DPH now recommends that Massachusetts residents have the option to make a personal choice about wearing a mask or face covering in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.”

Masks continue to be required in certain settings, including health care facilities. Face coverings are also advised for people with a weakened immune system, people at increased risk for severe infection because of age or underlying conditions, or those who live with someone who is at risk.

Visit www.mass.gov/maskrules for a complete list of spaces where face coverings remain required.

