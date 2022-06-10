ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opponents challenge permit for controversial mega-chicken ranch

By Tracy Loew, Salem Statesman Journal
Opponents of a newly permitted mega chicken ranch between Jefferson and Scio, set to be the state’s largest such facility, are asking the state to reconsider its approval.

On Thursday, Center for Food Safety and a coalition of farmers, ranchers, local residents and public interest groups filed a petition for reconsideration with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Agriculture.

They’re asking the state to either revoke the permit for J-S Ranch, a contract grower for Foster Farms, or strengthen its requirements.

The operation, owned by Eric Simon of Brownsville, will raise 580,000 broiler chickens at a time, six times per year, in 11 barns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2bxv_0g751aYr00

“Three and a half million Foster Farms chickens will threaten our waterways, foul our wells, and harm existing farms and ranches in our agriculture community,” said Kendra Kimbirauskas, a Scio farmer and one of the organizers of Farmers Against Foster Farms .

“The permit ODA issued does not adequately protect our water and wells from the inevitable pollution from this mega poultry operation,” Kimbirauskas said. “Instead, ODA must protect our community, farms, and water from this incursion of massive Foster Farms chicken operations.”

ODA will review the petition in consultation with the Oregon Department of Justice and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, ODA communications director Andrea Cantu-Schomus said.

J-S Ranch, at 37225 Jefferson-Scio Drive, is one of three large chicken facilities being planned in the area, drawing concern from neighbors.

A Scio resident has applied for a permit for a similar facility between Scio and Lyons along Thomas Creek. And a third is being planned on Porter Road, about a mile from Stayton.

ODA approved the permit for J-S Ranch on May 26. It won’t be effective until Simon meets additional conditions, including obtaining a DEQ construction stormwater permit and a Linn County road access permit.

Opponents are asking the agencies to stay, or pause, issuing that final order until a determination is made on their petition for reconsideration.

In the petition, they say the facility poses a serious risk to ground and surface waters, endangering fish habitats and the Willamette River basin ecosystem.

The facility is a quarter-mile from the North Santiam River.

“ODA and DEQ cannot ignore this mega-chicken operation’s likely pollution of the North Santiam River, a federally protected waterway,” said Amy van Saun, senior attorney at Center for Food Safety.

The facility’s permit only addresses discharges to groundwater. But opponents say there also is the potential for discharges to surface water.

“This includes aerial deposition of ammonia from chicken barn fans into the river, and runoff of contaminated stormwater,” they wrote in the petition.

The petition also argues that four inches of compacted soil in the barns, required by DEQ, is not enough to protect groundwater. Other states require 12 inches, it says.

And the groundwater monitoring required by DEQ is inadequate, it says.

Other petitioners include Willamette Riverkeeper , Friends of Family Farmers , Humane Voters Oregon , Food & Water Watch , Animal Legal Defense Fund and Center for Biological Diversity .

Tracy Loew is a reporter at the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at tloew@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6779 or on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Opponents challenge permit for controversial mega-chicken ranch

chrysa downes
4d ago

how do these ppl think they get their chicken in the stores. They don't magically appear lol...

