Highly contagious bird flu spreads to Polk County

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been identified in a backyard flock of 60 ducks and geese in Polk County.

The highly contagious bird flu, known as H5N1, has been sweeping across the country since January, infecting millions of domestic and commercial flocks, as well as wild birds.

So far, nearly 40 million birds have been affected, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 369 outbreaks in 36 states.

The outbreak poses a low health risk to the general public, the CDC says, and poultry and egg products remain safe to eat.

The owner of the Polk County flock notified a private veterinarian after the sudden death of at least one bird. Other birds in the flock also were displaying symptoms consistent with avian flu.

The veterinarian sent a sample of the dead bird to Oregon State University in Corvallis, which came back positive. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory officially confirmed the case on June 9.

In Oregon, outbreaks also were reported on May 5 in Linn County and May 17 in Lane County.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture is encouraging backyard bird owners to practice good biosecurity and to take steps to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds.

Symptoms of avian influenza include diarrhea, incoordination, lethargy, coughing and sneezing, and sudden death, although infected birds may not always display outward signs of infection.

The virus can spread in various ways, including through contact with infected wild and domestic birds and by contaminated equipment, clothing, and shoes of caretakers.

The affected backyard flock in Polk County was known to co-mingle with wild birds at a nearby pond, ODA said.

ODA is asking owners with birds that appear sick or have died of respiratory or neurological disease to call 503-986-4711 or 1-800-347-7028.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife asks people who see sick or dead wild birds to not collect or handle them, but report the incident at 866-968-2600 or Wildlife.Health@odfw.oregon.gov .

Tracy Loew is a reporter at the Statesman Journal. She can be reached at tloew@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6779 or on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Highly contagious bird flu spreads to Polk County