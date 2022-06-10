Mark Murphy of Aberdeen will lead high school activities association board

PIERRE — Mark Murphy of Aberdeen was selected Thursday as the new chairman of the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors.

He will serve in that capacity for one year.

Elected as vice chairman was Kelly Messmer of Harding County.

Murphy will lead a board with two new members. Unanimously elected to the board by member schools was Watertown Superintendent Jeff Danielsen. He will take the place of Terry Rotert of Huron.

Board member Derek Barrios of Elk Point-Jefferson is leaving the board after accepting a new position with the Watertown School District. The board selected Dani Walking Eagle of St. Francis to fill the one-year term of Barrios on the board.

