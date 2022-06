I’m writing today about our undergraduate commencement ceremonies that were held from Friday through Sunday at UC Davis Health Stadium. (I’ll also provide updates to our COVID prevention practices later in this letter.) Commencement did not go as planned, and while we did our best to mitigate against the rising temperatures on Friday morning, I know it was not enough. I apologize for the pain, anger and frustration many of you have experienced and expressed.

1 DAY AGO