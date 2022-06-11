Fayetteville man sentenced to life for molesting girl

David Shun Hewitt

A Fayetteville man was sentenced to life in prison for molesting a girl under the age of 10, according to court documents and officials.

David Shun Hewitt, 41, was convicted Thursday, June 9, on two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy and four counts of child molestation.

Judge Andy Maddox, who presided over the case in place of Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden, sentenced Hewitt to life in prison plus 20 years.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the girl was 7 or 8 years old when the abuse began, but she did not report the abuse until she was 11.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the abuse happened at the girl’s home and that the two knew each other prior to the abuse.

Hall County deputies first learned of the allegations against Hewitt after a domestic dispute call on July 31, 2020. Officers met with the girl and an adult family member on Thompson Bridge Road.

Hewitt was arrested in September 2020.

The jury deliberated for about three-and-a-half hours after three days of trial.

Beyond confirming the details of the sentence, defense attorney Les Aiken did not comment on the case.

Assistant District Attorneys Anna Fowler and Rachel Bennett prosecuted the case.

Hewitt was sentenced as a recidivist. According to court documents, Hewitt was previously convicted in Spalding County on possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony theft by taking in 2011.

Hewitt still faces other charges from an alleged jail assault in June 2021 along with two other men.

Hewitt and two other men were charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. According to the indictment, the inmates were accused of stabbing another inmate with a pointed object in the man’s eye.

The indictment also alleged the assault happened while the men were associated with the Aryan Brotherhood.

Aiken declined to comment on the pending case.