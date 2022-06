OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - “I would see it as a resolution passed illegally, with no weight,” said Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie. Jellie is talking about a resolution on Monday night’s council agenda. If it’s approved, the council would recommend for Jellie to provide enough funding for the police department for two new officers. That would cost the city about $260,000 out of its fund balance. But Jellie doesn’t intend on taking action.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO