Hoover, AL

AT&T hosting hiring event in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — AT&T is hosting a hiring event Monday in Hoover to help fill 40 call center positions in the Birmingham area.

There are full-time positions with benefits including medical and dental coverage, 401k, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the AT&T call center, located at 1876 Data Drive. It is is on the north side of the street, you must check in at the guard desk and the event will be on the first floor.

For those interested, you must apply online ahead of time.

