TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. MONDAY: The temperature continues to trend up as we kick off the work-week. Highs climb into the mid 90s in the afternoon, with a heat index approaching or in some cases exceeding 105°. There remains a slim chance for a shower or storm to pop up in the afternoon, but most spots do not see any rain.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO