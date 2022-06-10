ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

ETSU Pharmacy student drowns in Texas lake

By Van Jones
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A class of 2025 student pharmacist from East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy has died following a drowning incident in Texas, according to university officials.

Luvango Musungira, 25, from Manor, Texas, drowned in Lake Corpus Christi while visiting his girlfriend and family, according to Sheriff Oscar Rivera with the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera adds that Musungira’s body was located through the use of sonar equipment.

“This is a tragic loss of a promising life cut short, and heartbreaking for those who knew and loved Luvango. We extend our deepest sympathies to his friends and family,” said Dean and Professor Debbie Byrd at ETSU Bill Gatton College of Medicine.

Details of funeral arrangements are still unknown at this time, according to Byrd.

Byrd adds that there are counseling services available for those who may need them. Details about these services etsu.edu/students/counseling .

