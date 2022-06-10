ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Indiana man convicted of killing, eating ex-girlfriend appeals life sentence

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana man behind bars for killing and eating parts of his ex-girlfriend after dismembering her has appealed his life sentence. Joseph Oberhansley of Jeffersonville was sentenced to life without parole in 2020 for the 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton. Police said the 46-year-old victim’s body...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 23

big d kc
3d ago

get real why isn't this guy in the ground already.

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Law & Crime

‘An Unspeakable Level of Evil’: Milwaukee Man Who Murdered 12-Year-Old Grandson with Sledgehammer Sentenced to Prison

A Milwaukee grandfather will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of his 12-year-old grandson last year, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Circuit Court Judge Stephanie G. Rothstein on Monday sentenced Andrez D. Martina to serve two consecutive life sentences for beating young Andre Smith II to death with a variety of weapons, including a mallet and a sledgehammer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
truecrimedaily

Ohio woman gets life in prison for abandoning her dead newborn in the woods 29 years ago

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (TCD) -- A 52-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison this week for abandoning her dead newborn in a wooded area almost 30 years ago. Court records show on May 24, a judge handed Gail Ritchey a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Her case has been ongoing for nearly three years. Ritchey was indicted June 6, 2019, on charges of aggravated murder and murder for the death of her newborn child, but her case was scheduled and rescheduled several times.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Fox News

Florida mother charged with manslaughter after 2-year-old shoots, kills father

A mother in Florida was arrested and charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son found a loaded gun and shot and killed his father. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marie Rose Ayala, 28, was arrested and booked into jail on manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation charges.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jeffersonville, IN
Jeffersonville, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Mo. pastor accused of shooting man who was allegedly having an affair with his wife

OZARK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old pastor stands accused of fatally shooting a 57-year-old man who was allegedly having an affair with his wife. According to a news release from the Ozark Police Department, on May 28 at approximately 12:49 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of West Church Street to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities reportedly found Joe Newburn in the roadway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
OZARK, MO
The Charleston Press

31-year-old mother of three minors, all under 3, was charged after all of the children tested positive for cocaine when she brought her 15-month-old child to hospital because ‘he was not acting normally’

Parents-to-be should know that being a parent is something special, but it also means that parents’ lives change completely meaning that a lot of things done in the past will remain there. Being a parent means a lot of time and effort dedicated in rising the children, but most of all, a lot of responsibility that sometimes requires parents to be ‘victims’ in an effort to provide the best everyday environment for their loved ones.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Sweetie Pie's': New Development in Tim Norman's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Against Nephew

The plot thickens in Tim Norman's pending murder trial. The Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star was arrested and charged with being the ring leader in a murder-for-hire plot that left his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery, dead from gunshot wounds. Norman has pleaded not guilty but the alleged shooter in the crime recently changed his plea to guilty, further implicating Norman in the already mounting case against him. Investigators allege that Norman, son of former Ike & Tina Turner background singer turned restaurant owner Miss Robbie Montgomery, believed Andre was part of a home robbery of his mother Miss Robbie. Miss Robbie is also Andre's grandmother whom she helped to raise. But according to police records, during a police interview with Andre, he pointed the finger at Tim, causing this spiral to begin.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Mental Health#Murder#Violent Crime#Logansport State Hospital
Daily Mail

British father, 62, pleads not guilty as he appears in court charged with raping his own daughter, 33, on Greek island of Crete – hugging her and telling the judge: 'No-one could do such a thing'

A British man is to stand trial for raping his 33-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, 62, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared in court in Heraklion, the capital of the island, today where he pleaded not guilty to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

New details on the death of 8-year-old Amaria Osby, her mother is charged with murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details about the mother who, police said, admitted murdering her eight-year-old daughter in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood last week.CBS 2 was first to tell you about a recent visit to the home by the state's child welfare agency. CBS 2's Chris Tye has been on this story since the beginning and reports the family was on the radar of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for five years.Most recently it was a domestic violence investigation that brought them to the home. But one week since the death of 8 year old Amaria Osby...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Mother condemns ‘giggling and smirking’ murderers behind stabbing of 16-year-old

The mother of a 16-year-old stabbing victim has hit out at her son’s killers for “giggling and smirking” throughout their trial.Kelly Brown entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to pay tribute to Rhamero West – nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips – as she gave her victim impact statement.On Friday, Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, were sentenced for the murder of Rhamero in the street in Old Trafford last September.The teenager was chased by car and on foot by the defendants before Cashin caught up and attacked him with a long-bladed knife....
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Neb. school counselor found fatally shot by ex same day she was set to graduate with master’s

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old school counselor was found dead inside her home in an alleged murder-suicide initiated by her 47-year-old ex-husband. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, on Friday, May 13, at approximately 1:45 a.m., law enforcement alerted NSP about a homicide investigation in the 800 block of North 13th Street in Broken Bow, where the victim, Angie Miller, was found deceased inside her home.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Concord News Journal

1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after being forgotten by daycare staff member inside a hot car for several hours has died in hospital; the daycare voluntarily surrenders license

The local community, parents of children and the public were completely devastated last month when several local news stations reported about the incident when a daycare worker forgot 1-year-old boy inside a hot car for several hours. The boy was later found in critical condition and despite doctors’ efforts, the infant died. Few days later, the daycare voluntarily surrenders license.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Man accused of murdering wife and children found dead in prison

A man who was due to go on trial next week for the murder of his wife and two children in Dublin has been found dead in prison.Sameer Syed, 38, was found in his cell at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise, County Laois, on Thursday afternoon. There were no details surrounding the death.In a statement, the Irish Prison Service confirmed “the death of a prisoner in the Midlands Prison”.All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda SiochanaIt added: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy