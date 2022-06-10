Capriotti’s is planning even more sandwich restaurants in Fresno. Here’s where

More Capriotti’s are coming to town.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop already has one restaurant in Fresno and plans to open at least three more.

It opened its first Fresno location in Fig Garden Village in April of last year.

Franchisee Javier Gomez, who also owns several Rally’s restaurants in the area, told The Bee he’s planning even more locations.

The latest news? A Capriotti’s is coming to at the Marketplace at El Paseo , the shopping center near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.

The restaurant will be in a building that hasn’t been built yet, in front of the Regal movie theater. If all goes as planned, it will open early next year, he said.

Many Fresnans are watching and waiting for these restaurants.

Although the high-end sandwich shop is new to our market, it had a following before it opened its first location here. That’s because many Fresnans picked up Capriotti’s while visiting Las Vegas, where it’s based and has dozens of locations.

Other locations in the works

The next location to open in Fresno will likely be on north Blackstone Avenue.

That Capriotti’s took over the space once occupied by Togo’s and Baskin-Robbins on north Blackstone Avenue. It’s in the same building as Panda Express near Red Robbin in the Universal Park shopping center.

Construction is happening inside, with the restaurant scheduled to open in late July or early August.

A fourth Capriotti’s location is in the permitting stages for The Row at Heritage Grove . This is the newly shopping center at Shepherd and Willow avenues.

Revival 23 boutique and the Flora Flower Co. are open in that center now. It will soon be home to Ampersand and several other restaurants .

What is Capriotti’s?

It’s a sandwich shop, but its menu is quite a bit different than the typical sandwich place in Fresno.

It’s got several kinds of cheesesteaks on the menu, four kinds of turkey subs and other sandwiches with Wagyu beef.

It has four vegetarian sandwiches available, including a cheesesteak made with vegetarian Impossible meat.

One highlight is “The Bobbie,” a sort of Thanksgiving in sub form with roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing, named after one of the founders.

Sandwiches can be 5, 8, 10 or 18 inches long.