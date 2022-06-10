SEE IT: Green Day performs in front of profane backdrop attacking Ted Cruz



M usical group Green Day shared its disdain for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a performance on its European tour.

Pictures from Green Day's concert last week showed the band performing in front of a backdrop that read "F*** Ted Cruz." Their message came during their June 4 stop in Nuremberg at the " Rock in the Park " festival. Other performers included The Offspring, Weezer, Maneskin, Korn, A Day to Remember, and more.

Twitter tweet from John Nichols



The message comes after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Cruz advocated against gun control following the shooting, pushing instead for school safety.

Green Day is known for its political statements, with one of its most popular songs, "American Idiot," having been written about former President George W. Bush after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong also once changed some of his lyrics to blast former President Donald Trump, singing, "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda."

Cruz is often the target for musicians, becoming the target of the Rolling Stones in 2021. Frontman Mick Jagger alluded to the senator's infamous vacation earlier that year when Jagger introduced a song as "our lockdown song, which Ted Cruz so enjoyed in Cancun."

The band's next tour stop will be a European show alongside Weezer and Fall Out Boy.