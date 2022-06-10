Ricardo Garcia wanted; Kenosha, Cudahy police seek tips

June 14, 2022 2p; Update at 3:50 to correct Petersen's first name. More than one person died as the result of a collision Tuesday morning on Highway 11 west of I-94. The Racine County Sheriff's Dept. said that its preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-tractor pulling a flatbed crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi-tractor pulling a dry bulk tanker. The tanker came to rest on its side while and the semi that had been pulling the flatbed burst into flames. The news release indicated that the highway will be shut down for most of the afternoon. Smoke from the fire could be seen several miles away.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO