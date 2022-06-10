ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘I won’t give up’, Zelensky tells UK students

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TC5ej_0g74vOhn00

Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed student Ukrainian societies across the UK pledging that he would not give up or “concede”. territory to Russia.

Ukraine’s president spoke to student societies at Birmingham University, Coventry, London School of Economics, UCL, City of London, Oxford, Cambridge, and Glasgow and Manchester over video-link and urged them to help rebuild his country once victory was assured.

Moderator Matt Frei, from Channel 4 News, asked President Zelensky whether there was a stage of the invasion where he would need to cede territory to the Russians given the loss of life in the eastern Donbas region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qVXBx_0g74vOhn00
Students listen to one of Volodymyr Zelensky’s addresses (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

He also how he felt about Finland and Sweden gaining Nato membership.

Mr Zelensky said: “First of all, I’d like to say I’m very happy for Finland and Sweden. I believe that’s a very wise choice, although unfortunately that choice was made because of the war that started in Ukraine.”

“It will help them to defend their people in case of Russian aggression,” he said.

He added that if Ukraine had been able to join Nato, “that would be able to save a lot of lives”.

“There would be a fight for the independence of Ukraine but there would be not so many losses.”

“I truly believe we would be able to save a lot of lives so that makes me sort of frustrated or angry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRkfB_0g74vOhn00
The president answered questions from students of Ukrainian societies at UK universities. (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

He added: “Throughout my presidentship, I clearly understand and understood that every war has to finish at the table of negotiations and I understand that diplomacy can save lives, I understand this. But unfortunately the president of Russian Federation doesn’t understand this, and that’s it.

“You need both parties willing to stop the war between their countries otherwise it’s not going to work.

“The interpretation (of your question) sounded like ‘what are you ready to concede, or to give up’ – I’d like to say that there’s this independence of our country and there’s not anything that we can concede.”

In his address to students, Mr Zelensky said that the first regatta had taken place between Cambridge and Oxford on June 10 almost 200 years ago, a “symbolic fact”.

We have a problem of an enemy who didn't ever read Bernard Shaw, one of the founders of the London School of Economics - we can fly like birds, we can swim like fish, but the only thing missing is to live on this planet like human beings

“I can compare this with Ukraine, with us swimming against the current and our country trying to fight the Russian warships, and we would like to feel like we’re not alone, like all the countries of the free world are in the same boat.”

He said he had prepared for the meeting by reading about the history and traditions of the universities he was speaking to “for us to speak the same language”.

“One hundred and seven days we have been tested for survival and resilience, every day we pass the Cambridge test in the Tripos, but we have to listen (to) aerial sirens for 107 days, we have been opposing the barbarians.”

Quoting George Bernard Shaw, he said: “We have a problem of an enemy who didn’t ever read Bernard Shaw, one of the founders of the London School of Economics – we can fly like birds, we can swim like fish, but the only thing missing is to live on this planet like human beings.”

“They talk about peaceful wars, their goals are peaceful cities and villages – they’re killing children and women.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDnSO_0g74vOhn00
Ukrainian students Pavlo Denysenko and Snizhana Berezhna at Coventry University, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed students as part of a live broadcast to a number of UK universities (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

He said that 80 years ago, Manchester survived the Christmas bombing, and “this year, Ukraine had Easter bombing – 80 years ago, Nazi invaders would ruin Coventry, this year, Russia’s created in the territory of Ukraine tons of Coventries.”

He said that students of Edinburgh University had recently “exposed their professor (Tim Hayward) – he was repeating the Russian narratives” and “this signals like hundreds of other signals… the war in Ukraine is not something you do not care about – this war is visible and monstrous.”

Prof Hayward, who specialises in environmental political theory, in March retweeted a Russian government official who branded the Mariupol maternity ward attack “fake news”, and added: “As long as we’re still able to hear two sides of the story we should continue striving to do so.”

He later told the PA news agency: “I recognise propaganda can abound on all sides. I am not pro-Russia and emphatically not pro-Putin. For all that, though, having learned lessons from Iraq WMD (weapons of mass destruction) lies and others since, I believe that citizens should keep a watchful eye on information that can be used to escalate tensions and war. I have not repeated any narrative.”

Mr Zelensky told the University of Glasgow that for universities located in occupied areas it was a “tragedy”.

“All your life, your school, your university, everything is either damaged or captured by the enemy – we are proposing different techniques. Some universities were moved and reallocated.”

He added that free tuition was being provided for all students with no limits on acceptance for places through tests or examinations.

When we will be victorious, we will build a new country...you're something like 20 years' old, 19 years' old - you're a young person, a student - I can't build a comfortable state for you without you

For Ukrainian students studying abroad, he said: “First of all we have to restore our territory… because we want to rebuild our country.

As territory was regained, he said: “We will start rebuilding all the educational institutions… so that people can go back to school, back to kindergarten, school, university for the students.”

He added in response to UCL’s Ukrainian society’s question about a “brain drain” of young Ukrainians: “There’s a lot of painful aspects in our history because of which we’ve lost the most precious thing we have, the smart people.

“When we will be victorious, we will build a new country… you’re something like 20 years old, 19 years old – you’re a young person, a student – I can’t build a comfortable state for you without you.”

“You are representing our state – you are ambassadors of our academy here,” he told the students.

Coventry dentistry student Snizhana Berezhnaya said: “I’m very proud to hear from him (that he will not give up) and I think it’s part of our culture in Ukraine to never give up – and it doesn’t matter if you’re in Ukraine right now or abroad, you should always remember that you need to hope for the best and keep working and never give up.”

She added: “The world gives opportunities to come to different countries and see what it’s like to study abroad and I am more than confident that we will come back and rebuild the country especially after such international support.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Frei
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
AFP

Biden announces $1 bn in new military aid for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of arms and ammunition for Ukraine Wednesday after speaking with President Volodymyr Zelensky and reaffirming Washington's support for Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion. In the phone call with Zelensky, Biden said he "reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," according to a US statement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#Ukraine#Coventry University#Smart People#Ukrainian#Birmingham University#City Of London#Oxford#Manchester#Channel 4 News#Russians#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Country
Iraq
newschain

Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser in shock resignation

Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial interests has resigned. Lord Geidt tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister, according to a brief statement on the Government’s website on Wednesday evening. “With regret, I feel that it is right that I am resigning from my post as independent adviser on...
POLITICS
newschain

What the Government is proposing to remove Irish Sea trade barriers

The UK has tabled domestic legislation to unilaterally override the parts of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol that have introduced trade barriers in the Irish Sea. Here is what the Government is planning:. – Green channel for goods staying within the UK. Under the protocol, goods moving from Great Britain...
ECONOMY
newschain

Russian opposition leader Navalny confirms prison move

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has confirmed he was transferred to another prison and is in quarantine. Mr Navalny wrote on the Telegram messaging app that he was moved to the maximum security IK-6 prison in the Vladimir region village of Melekhovo, about 155 miles east of Moscow. Mr Navalny,...
POLITICS
newschain

Russia targets ammunitions depot in western Ukraine

The Russian military said it has used long-range missiles to destroy a depot in the western Lviv region of Ukraine where ammunition for Nato-supplied weapons was being stored. The strikes came as fighting raged for the city of Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Donbas area, the key focus of Russia’s offensive in recent weeks.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy