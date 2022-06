The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is celebrating the 33rd annual Felix Adler Day Family Festival, and you’re invited to come clown around!. Honoring the birthday of Felix Adler, Clinton native and legendary Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus clown, Felix Adler Day offers everyone free admission to the Discovery Center and the festival grounds Saturday, June 18. Along with free admission to the Discovery Center, families can enjoy free play outside at the water table, bubble creation station and sidewalk chalk. Punch cards are sold for rides and games like pony rides, petting zoo, the Sawmill’s train rides, inflatable bouncy houses, games in the big tent with prizes every time, arm/hand painting, balloon art and a food stand.

CLINTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO