Anton, TX

Investigation under way after Anton man found dead

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

The Hockley County Sheriff's office is investigating the death of a man who was found dead in his driveway in Anton on Friday morning.

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres confirmed initial reports that a man, who was not immediately identified, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his driveway and that an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Scifres said the district attorney's office is helping with the investigation at this time.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Investigation under way after Anton man found dead

