TREASURIES-Two-year yields highest since 2008 as inflation soars

By Karen Brettell
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds consumer sentiment data, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices tumbled and short- and intermediate-dated yields reached their highest levels in over a decade on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices soared in May. The consumer price index increased 1.0% last month after gaining 0.3% in April, as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food jumped. "It's tough to find any solace in this inflation report," said Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "The fact that we continue to see strong inflation prints is going to keep the Fed thinking that more 50 basis points hikes could be in the cards," Goldberg said. Other data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment plunged to a record low in early June. Two-year yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate hikes, spiked to 3.057%, the highest since June 2008. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 3.178%, the highest since May 9. Three-year yields also jumped to their highest levels since Dec. 2007 and five-year yields were the highest since Aug. 2008 as traders priced in more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a higher terminal rate. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points when it meets next week, with a further 50 basis point increase priced in for July and a strong chance of a similar move in September. Goldman Sachs said on Friday that it now expects the Fed to hike rates by 50 basis points in September, up from its previous expectation of a 25 basis point increase. Analysts at Barclays were even more aggressive, saying that they expect the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week. "We think the US central bank now has good reason to surprise markets by hiking more aggressively than expected in June," the Barclays analysts said. Fed funds futures traders expect the Fed's benchmark rate to increase to 3.65% in May, from 0.83% now. The closely watched two-year, 10-year Treasury yield curve flattened as far as nine basis points, the smallest yield gap since April 6, from 22 basis points before the data. Parts of the yield curve also reinverted, with the three-year/10-year and five-year/30-year portions inverting for the first time since May 4. Three-year to seven-year yields are all trading above those on 10-year notes. "The market expects the Fed to be aggressive, and what comes with that is a higher risk of a recession and a higher risk of the curve inverting," said Goldberg. Inflation expectations also rose. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), which reflect expected average annual inflation for the next five years, increased to 3.17%, from 3.11% on Thursday. June 10 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.34 1.363 0.089 Six-month bills 1.915 1.9602 0.152 Two-year note 98-245/256 3.0507 0.234 Three-year note 99-2/256 3.2246 0.221 Five-year note 97-36/256 3.2532 0.188 Seven-year note 96-248/256 3.2396 0.155 10-year note 97-156/256 3.1574 0.115 20-year bond 97-40/256 3.4484 0.047 30-year bond 93-216/256 3.196 0.026 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.75 -1.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.50 -1.75 spread (Editing by Barbara Lewis, Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

Reuters

UPDATE 1-Colombia revises up 2022 GDP growth and inflation projections

(Adds quote, details of other targets) By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas BOGOTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's Finance Ministry on Tuesday revised upward its 2022 gross domestic product growth and inflation estimates. GDP will grow 6.5%, Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo said during a presentation on fiscal targets, up from a previous projection of 5%. Inflation will end the year at 8.5%, he said, far above the original 4.3% estimate and nearly three times the central bank's long-term 3% target. "Fiscal targets for this year have shown how we've put the house in order after confronting the worst economic crash in our country's history," Restrepo said, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government deficit will be 5.6% of GDP, below the 6.2% previously expected, the minister said. Colombia this year will issue a smaller amount of foreign and local bonds than previously expected, Restrepo said. Proposed foreign paper offerings will total $4.4 billion, instead of a previous estimate of $6.22 billion, he said. About 49.7 trillion pesos of local TES bonds will be issued, less than the 52.2 trillion originally planned. Restrepo said 2022 tax revenue will rise to 202.4 trillion pesos ($50.4 billion), exceeding a previous estimate of 183 trillion pesos. Colombians will elect a replacement for President Ivan Duque on Sunday in a tight contest between leftist Senator Gustavo Petro and construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez. Whoever wins will face a divided congress and likely street protests, complicating efforts to carry out badly needed fiscal reforms, analysts and politicians have said. ($1 = 4,016.50 Colombian pesos) Previous Revised 2023 2022 2022 GDP 5% 6.5% 3.2% Inflation 4.3% 8.5% 5.6% Central gov't deficit (% of 6.2% 5.6% 3.6% GDP) Peso/dollar average 3,823 3,924 4,006 Tax revenue target (trln 183 202.4 244.4 pesos) Foreign bonds (bln USD) 6.22 4.40 6.0 Local TES bonds (trln pesos) 52.2 49.7 43.9 Average oil price per barrel $70 $100 $94.2 (USD) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 4-week low despite market pricing in 75 bps rate hike

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Touches its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974 * Canadian factory sales rise 1.7% in April * 10-year yield touches a 12-year high at 3.638% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday on lingering jitters that the Federal Reserve, which began a two-day policy meeting, would be unable to control inflation without triggering a recession. The loonie weakened even as money markets fully priced in a three-quarter percentage point rate increase by the Bank of Canada at its next policy announcement on July 13, which would be the biggest hike since August 1998, and bet that rates would peak near 4% next year. Just two weeks ago, investors expected a so-called terminal rate of 3%. Investors are also betting the Fed would hike by three-quarters of a percentage point at an interest rate announcement on Wednesday, after recent hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. "The fear of inflation leading to recession is hitting commodity currencies very hard," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as the prospect of a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China offset tight global supply. U.S. crude prices settled 1.7% lower at $118.93 a barrel, while U.S. stocks extended losses from Monday's bruising session. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2950 to the greenback, or 77.22 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest since May 16 at 1.2974. Meanwhile, data showed Canadian factory sales climbing 1.7% in April, adding to evidence of firm economic activity in the second quarter. "Canada is still one of the stronger commodity currencies out there so when it does get a good news story it can fight back," Sahota said. Canadian bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year touched its highest since May 2010 at 3.638% before dipping to 3.620%, up 10.6 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Editing by William Maclean and Richard Chang)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Federal regulators deepen probe into Trump's social media deal

June 13 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O) disclosed on Monday financial regulators probing its deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm have sought more information, while warning this could potentially delay the deal. Shares of the SPAC, which have lost nearly...
POTUS
Reuters

Fed door open to 0.75% hike after inflation data, market moves

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Eroding inflation data and fast-changing views in financial markets on Monday have opened the door to a larger-than-expected three-quarter-percentage point interest rate increase when Federal Reserve officials meet this week. It is a move officials had downplayed as their two-day meeting approached over recent weeks,...
BUSINESS
