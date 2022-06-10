ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Moxley: Huge smoke plume from large tyre fire

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of firefighters have been tackling a large fire of tyres and cylinders which has sent a huge plume of smoke into the...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Train crash tragedy: At least four dead and dozens injured after train with schoolchildren on-board derails near German ski resort as police confirm major operation is underway

At least four people are dead and dozens more injured after a train carrying 'many' schoolchildren derailed in the German Alps today. The train was heading north from the Alps to Munich around 12.15pm when several carriages rolled off the tracks and overturned at Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

British tourist crushed to death in Turkey

A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.” Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Connor Marron death: Student was soaking and shoeless when hit by train

The parents of a student who was found "soaked from the waist down" and without shoes after he was hit by a train in north London have said they may never know what happened. Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend before he was killed in the early hours of 2 January.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 14, questioned after woman dies following e-scooter crash

A woman has died after being hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy in Nottinghamshire. Police said Linda Davis, who was known as "Lou", was on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, at about 15:50 BST on 2 June when she was hit by the privately-owned vehicle.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'I was left for nine hours trying to birth a dead baby': Mother tells of appalling care at scandal-hit NHS trust as senior midwife probing its maternity failings warns 'something very, very wrong' is happening there

A mother claims she was left trying to deliver her dead baby for nine hours at a scandal-hit NHS trust. Sarah Hawkins, a physiotherapist who worked at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH), gave birth to her stillborn daughter Harriet there in 2016. She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme...
HEALTH
The Independent

Body found in search for missing Bath woman

A woman’s body was discovered in Loch Ness, police have confirmed.The body was found at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, close to the A831 at Drumnadrochit.The family of Bilin Chen, who had been reported missing from Bath in England, have been informed but no formal identification has taken place.[xdelx]Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with her family.Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
PUBLIC SAFETY

