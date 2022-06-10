ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alert: Texas judge blocks state from investigating families of transgender children for abuse over gender-confirming care

Huron Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Ohio reports 1st probable monkeypox case in the state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters Monday that a man in Ohio tested positive for an orthopox virus. State health officials are working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to confirm whether the disease is in fact monkeypox, he said.
OHIO STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Florida building collapse probe to begin structural testing

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The federal investigation into the deadly collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building is entering a new phase that involves cutting and drilling into concrete and steel to determine what role they played in the disaster, officials said Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Virginia lands LEGO factory in suburban Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Global toy manufacturer the LEGO Group plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory in suburban Richmond, Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday. The factory, expected to open in 2025, will feature a carbon-neutral design and will employ more than 1,760 people,...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Huron Daily Tribune

Report: Fires, heat waves cause 'climate anxiety' in youth

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say the impacts of climate change, including more devastating wildfires, heat waves, drought and poor air quality, are fueling “climate anxiety” among young people. Their findings have been published in a report that highlights youth feelings of distress, anger and...
PORTLAND, OR
Huron Daily Tribune

Legislators ask more time to comply with redistricting order

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Louisiana’s legislative leaders are asking for at least 10 more days to comply with a federal judge’s order to redraw congressional districts so two have Black majorities. On Tuesday, the judge scheduled a hearing on that request, to be held Thursday.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Children#Racism
Huron Daily Tribune

Drivers killed when 2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
UNION GROVE, WI
Huron Daily Tribune

Returning alewives good sign for Lake Michigan salmon fishery

Visitors to the Lake Michigan shoreline might see, and smell, something that has been absent in recent history, dead alewives piling up. Mark Tonello, fisheries management biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said he couldn’t recall the last time there was a die-off of the magnitude seen recently in costal towns like Manistee and Frankfort.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy