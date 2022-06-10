Alert: Texas judge blocks state from investigating families of transgender children for abuse over gender-confirming care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters Monday that a man in Ohio tested positive for an orthopox virus. State health officials are working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to confirm whether the disease is in fact monkeypox, he said.

