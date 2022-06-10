Alert: Texas judge blocks state from investigating families of transgender children for abuse over gender-confirming care

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials say they have identified the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, told reporters Monday that a man in Ohio tested positive for an orthopox virus. State health officials are working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to confirm whether the disease is in fact monkeypox, he said.
The federal investigation into the deadly collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building is entering a new phase that involves cutting and drilling into concrete and steel to determine what role they played in the disaster, officials said Wednesday.
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Global toy manufacturer the LEGO Group plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a factory in suburban Richmond, Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday. The factory, expected to open in 2025, will feature a carbon-neutral design and will employ more than 1,760 people,...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say the impacts of climate change, including more devastating wildfires, heat waves, drought and poor air quality, are fueling “climate anxiety” among young people. Their findings have been published in a report that highlights youth feelings of distress, anger and...
Louisiana's legislative leaders are asking for at least 10 more days to comply with a federal judge's order to redraw congressional districts so two have Black majorities. On Tuesday, the judge scheduled a hearing on that request, to be held Thursday.
UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
Visitors to the Lake Michigan shoreline might see, and smell, something that has been absent in recent history, dead alewives piling up. Mark Tonello, fisheries management biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said he couldn’t recall the last time there was a die-off of the magnitude seen recently in costal towns like Manistee and Frankfort.
