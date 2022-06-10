New Zealand punish England on day one at Trent Bridge

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock wonders if Sadio Mane's anticipated departure from Anfield "forced their hand" to sign Darwin Nunez this summer - but he expects the Uruguay forward to be a success in England. Bayern Munich have had two bids rejected for Mane, who has one year left on...
Dates: 16-19 June Venue: Brookline Country Club, Massachusetts. Coverage: Live text commentary across all four days on BBC Sport website, with live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 22:05 BST on Saturday, and on 5 Live on Sunday from 21:00. Bryson DeChambeau says turning his back on the...
Comments / 0