Large and small technology companies that expanded during the pandemic are now pulling back, retracting job offers and laying off workers as the U.S. economy slows. The slump is affecting a wide range of companies. Cryptocurrency company BlockFi, which had grown nearly sixfold in 2021, on Monday announced it was laying off about 250 people. Privacy and marketing company OneTrust last week let go 950 employees, Stitch Fix cut 330 and identity-verification company ID.me dismissed 130. Transportation company Bird slashed a similar number, while PolicyGenius gave pink slips to 170. And that's just in the past two weeks.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO