ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

16-year-old dies in stolen SUV after it crashes fleeing from police, Louisiana cops say

By Alison Cutler
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssJK8_0g74tYMF00

A 16-year-old passenger was killed in a crash after the stolen vehicle he was in lost control and flipped while fleeing from police, Louisiana authorities said.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Morgan City , survived with moderate injuries, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

It was just after 2:30 a.m. June 7 when a Carencro police officer noticed a 2019 Ford Explorer driving on Louisiana Highway 182 in Lafayette Parish without its taillights on, according to the release.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the SUV sped off, according to the authorities.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which drove off the roadway, overturned and came to a stop in a parking lot of the Carencro Community Center, the release said. Officers later learned the SUV was reported as stolen.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Charges are pending and the incident remains under investigation, the release said.

Carencro is about 60 miles southwest of Baton Rogue.

68-year-old killed while mowing lawn. Accused DUI driver was texting, GA cops say

Angry passenger forces driver to swerve off road and crash, Louisiana cops say

25-year-old dies after motorcycle veers onto unpaved lane of SC road, coroner says

Deputy ran stop sign in crash that killed mother and 2 daughters, SC sheriff says

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway

Louisiana Man Dies After Being Struck on I-10 Trying to Retrieve Belongings from The Roadway. Louisiana – On June 14, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 4, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 near Highland Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Nelson Nunez, 75, of Prairieville, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. Nunez was driving a 2011 Kia Optima when his roof rack broke and his belongings fell into the lane of travel, according to the preliminary investigation. Nunez attempted to retrieve his items from the road. At the same time, a 2023 Freightliner Tractor was driving westbound on Interstate 10. Nunez entered the roadway in front of the Freightliner Tractor for unknown reasons and was struck.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

New Iberia Police Arrest Lafayette Murder Suspect

Lafayette Police Department officials say a man wanted in a homicide in Lafayette was arrested in New Iberia. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green says officials in New Iberia arrested Jason Provost Sr. for the murder of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk. On Friday, June 10, officers found the body of Faulk...
NEW IBERIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Morgan City, LA
Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Accidents
Carencro, LA
Accidents
Carencro, LA
Crime & Safety
Morgan City, LA
Accidents
State
Louisiana State
City
Carencro, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles juvenile accused of threatening a police officer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department arrested and accused a 17-year-old juvenile of illegally being in the possession of a handgun and for threatening a public official. Authorities said the juvenile posted photos of himself pointing handguns at fully marked LCPD patrol units on his Instagram...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Ga#Dep
wbrz.com

Man dies in hospital after being shot in BR neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man died in the hospital over a day after he was shot in a North Baton Rouge neighborhood. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Delta Hunt, 30, was found shot Monday afternoon on Avenue L near the Bayou Ridge Apartments. Hunt was taken to a hospital at the time with critical injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Warns of Scam Targeting Elderly Victims in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Sheriff Tony Mancuso issued a warning to area residents on June 14, 2022, about a scam that has recently resurfaced in Southwest Louisiana and appears to target the elderly. Victims claim they received a phone call from a suspect posing as a grandchild or other family member. In some cases, the phone number appears to be legitimate. The suspect begins to tell them that they are incarcerated or in some sort of trouble and require money wired to them immediately.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

6/14: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Desmond Jmar Adams, 30, 1106 Opelousas St. A1 — drug possession; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; tail lamps. Bond: $8,100. Stevie Ann Nope, 25, 1106 N. East St. — possession...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for suspects fleeing on foot in Oretta

Oretta, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy detectives called off the search for the day as the suspects are believed to no longer be in the Oretta area. They will resume the search tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15. However, the suspects in an armed robbery investigation are still on the run, authorities said.
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in Jeff Davis hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jeff Davis Parish on Monday, June 6. The crash claimed the life of Jerry W. Hughes, 73, who was struck from behind by an SUV while riding his bicycle on Hwy 1126, according to state police. Police located the suspect vehicle later in the week.
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man and Two Juveniles Killed in Crash on LA 34, Driver Arrested as Impairment is Suspected

Louisiana Man and Two Juveniles Killed in Crash on LA 34, Driver Arrested as Impairment is Suspected. West Monroe –On June 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Friday, June 10, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 34 south of LA Hwy 840-1. George Barmore, 68, Emory Barmore, 12, and Layla-Grace Barmore, 12, all of West Monroe, were killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Barmore was driving a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor northbound on LA Highway 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250 driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.
WEST MONROE, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Armed Dangerous Felon Escapes and Now Loose in Louisiana

Anthony Mandigo has done it again. He has escaped from his juvenile lockup in Avoyelles Parish and officials say the Shreveport teen is a reputed juvenile gang leader and should be "considered armed and extremely dangerous." Mandigo, 17, was serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including armed robbery, aggravated flight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

One arrested after officials seize crack cocaine, $15K cash

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — One person was arrested after officials seized a large amount of money and drugs during a search at a St. Martinville residence. On June 8, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
183
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy