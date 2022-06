Country music legend Tanya Tucker is among the many mourning the death of cowboy icon, Buster Welch. The late cutting horse trainer and Yellowstone star passed at the age of 94 years old. There are those figures that sit behind the scenes and do what they do and their work goes on to impact so much more than they realized or planned. Welch is one of those figures.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO