Jennifer Aydin ‘pissed’ after fracturing toe on Teresa Giudice’s birthday trip

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin was none too pleased when she fractured her toe while in Mexico for Teresa Giudice’s 50th birthday in May.

An eyewitness tells Page Six exclusively that the group — which included a few of Giudice’s co-stars, friends and family members — were at the Rosewood Mayakoba hotel in Playa del Carmen when Aydin, 45, injured her right foot.

The eyewitness, who did not know what led to the injury, says Aydin was “really pissed about getting hurt.”

However, one of the ladies on the trip praised Aydin in a video reposted on the reality star’s Instagram Story Friday for being “the best two-stepper I’ve ever seen for a consistent five hours.”

In a separate video, Aydin explained her frustrations.

“I’m kinda disappointed it happened while on the trip,” she said. “At least it was midway through and not at the beginning because it would’ve ruined it totally, and I did get to wear heels.”

The foot fiasco happened the day before the group was set to fly back home to the Garden State via a private jet. Aydin said she wanted to wait to seek treatment but was advised against it.

“They said I need an X-ray,” she explained to the camera on her way to a medical facility. “I wanted to wait ’til I get back home tomorrow ’cause that’s much easier, but they said that it’s not safe to get on a plane with that in case it’s fractured because it could cause a blood clot, and I’ve heard those cause strokes. So you know what? I was like, OK, maybe we will go to the hospital. And it’s 30 minutes away.”

The eyewitness tells us they saw Aydin be escorted into a hotel-owned sprinter van and driven to Tulum.

“This is the best hotel,” Aydin said in another video. “Rosewood Mayakoba. The attention to detail and the service is unmatched, ever, in my experience. It’s amazing. Like, they have a driver taking us.”

Giudice’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, went to urgent care with Aydin. jenniferaydin/Instagram

Aydin was accompanied to the urgent care by Giudice’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Dr. Veronica Ruelas, whom the cookbook author’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, recently hit on .

From her hospital bed, Aydin filmed her interaction with the doctor, who informed her that “this kind of fracture heals itself” so long as she does not let anything hit her foot.

He told her she would be healed in four weeks and that her pain would subside in about two. Both Aydin and Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ sister were happy to hear that she did not need crutches.

“Do we get to keep the X-ray?” Veronica asked, to which the doctor replied, “Yes.”

“Oh, it’s heavy!” Aydin said as she stood up with her new footwear. “Just call me big foot!”

She later joked that her bulky black boot was “a fashion statement, for sure.”

Sources tell us Bravo did not film the trip. jenniferaydin/Instagram

Our eyewitness adds that the hotel staff treated Aydin “like a queen” without knowing who she was and even sent her “all sorts of get-well goodies” following the toe trauma.

“Look at that. ‘Feel better soon,'” the reality star said while filming a cluster of balloons. “That’s from the hotel! Aren’t they a nice hotel?”

We’re also told that Louie was very friendly to fans who came up to him to say hi at Rosewood Mayakoba.

Sources close to production confirm that Bravo cameras were not present for the trip.