New York City, NY

Blue Jays vs. prediction: Bet on Jose Berrios, Toronto

By Stitches
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHesw_0g74tPPi00

Neil from Elmhurst. “With gas at $5 a gallon your column is responsible for filling more gas tanks than any gas tax.

Tanks!” From all of us here at the Stitch Pipeline, you are welcome Neil.

Keeping our foot on the gas, we head to Detroit, where the Blue Jays are spending the weekend.

Jose Berrios (4-2, 5.24) throws for Toronto. Mediocre numbers for Berrios, but he was in control of his last start, three-hitting the Twinkies over seven strong, fanning 13 for the win.

The Tigers’ Elvin Rodriguez (0-1, 10.13) has had a rough go of it in his rookie campaign. That fat ERA El-Rod owns is courtesy of the Yankees, who scored 10 runs in just 4 ¹/₃ innings. Play 10 units on the Jays.

Philler up! Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and pinch-hitter Odubel Herrera homered and the Phillies bruised the Brewers, 8-3. Win has us at a season high +1,014 rossiellos.

