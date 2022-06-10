Google releases Android 13 Beta 3 with some new features for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and other Pixel smartphones as this year's update reaches Platform Stability
Google has introduced the third beta version of Android 13, having also released Developer Previews earlier this year. Issued for the Pixel smartphones, Android 13 Beta 3 marks the start of Platform Stability, which will continue beyond the operating system's final release. In short, Google has finalised all APIs and features,...www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0