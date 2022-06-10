Family of inmate on life support wants answers from Erie County Sheriff’s Office
An inmate of the Erie County Holding Center is on life support in a local hospital and his family wants answers from the sheriff's office on what happened to him.
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 for him 😢 them correctional officers be getting away with a lot of stuff 😡 Justice will be served
That holding center has been of great concern for many years now. They need an independent internal investigation. Too many incidents to ignore.
it's Erie county,there's your answer, the who system is bad there from CPS to officer, to guards, it's just a very violent place to live
