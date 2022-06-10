ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Family of inmate on life support wants answers from Erie County Sheriff’s Office

By Daniel Telvock
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

An inmate of the Erie County Holding Center is on life support in a local hospital and his family wants answers from the sheriff's office on what happened to him.

♥️Brown Woman
4d ago

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 for him 😢 them correctional officers be getting away with a lot of stuff 😡 Justice will be served

Quiet no more
3d ago

That holding center has been of great concern for many years now. They need an independent internal investigation. Too many incidents to ignore.

Amy Petrillo
4d ago

it's Erie county,there's your answer, the who system is bad there from CPS to officer, to guards, it's just a very violent place to live

BUFFALO, NY
