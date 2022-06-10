ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

No free EV charging without free gasoline, diesel: NC House bill would place limits on car charging stations

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxCAF_0g74rYQf00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There should be no such thing as a free charge for an electronic vehicle unless there is also free gasoline and diesel fuel for all other motorists. That’s the underlying principle of a bill filed in the North Carolina House that would create strict rules for free charging stations for electric vehicles on both private and public property.

House Bill 1049, filed by four Republicans – including Rep. Ben T. Moss Jr., whose District 66 represents part of the Triad – is called Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations , but it appears to place requirements on the businesses and even the North Carolina Department of Transportation that have charging stations for EVs.

Where’s the cheapest gas near you? Check the FOX8 Gas Prices Tracker

The bill’s summary said that “businesses that provide electric vehicle charging stations to the public at no charge shall include on their receipts the pro rata share paid by each customer for the free electricity and prohibiting the use of public funds to provide or fund electric vehicle charging stations on publicly owned or leased property.”

In fact, the bill states the NC DOT or local governments can’t provide free charging stations unless they also provide free gasoline and diesel fuel. The bill also would provide state funds to remove charging stations that didn’t comply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKjRD_0g74rYQf00
N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Guilford County) (Courtesy of Jon Hardister)

None of them have responded to an email from WGHP to ask why they think these steps are important, what they are trying to accomplish and what problem they are attempting to address. Neither have several other members of the House from the Triad offered insights about the bill.

In addition to Moss, whose district includes Montgomery County along with Richmond and Stanly counties, the bill’s primary sponsors are Rep. Keith Kidwell (R-Beaufort/Craven), Rep. Mark Brody (R-Anson/Union) and Rep. George Cleveland (R-Onslow).

State Rep. Jon Hardister (R-Whitsett), the House majority whip, said he had “just glanced at the bill” and had not had any conversations about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxMN2_0g74rYQf00
State Rep. Pricey Harrison

“It doesn’t seem to be something that is moving forward,” he said.

A spokesperson for Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-High Point), a member of the House Energy and Public Utilities Committee, said Brockman was getting his first look at the bill.

“We face a decarbonized future and a transition away from fossil fuels to electric vehicles and will need more EV infrastructure,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro), also a member of that committee.

EV growth in NC

In fact, the bill would appear counter to the expanding electric vehicle industry nationally and in North Carolina.

The U.S. plans to have 50% of new passenger cars and light trucks sold by 2030 to be electric. Gov. Roy Cooper also has signed an order calling for at least 1.25 million registered zero-emission vehicles in the state by 2030.

$5 per gallon for regular gasoline in Greensboro? ‘Not if, but when’

North Carolina also is getting a new electric vehicle assembly plant – Vinfast will build all-electric SUVs in Chatham County – and Toyota is building a battery manufacturing facility at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty. Combined those investments are said to be worth nearly $8 billion in investments and to create about 10,000 jobs in the next five years.

In February the U.S. Department of Transportation said it would spend $5 billion over five years to build electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways. North Carolina’s portion of that is $16,137,196.

What the bill requires

But HB 1049 would place restrictions on private businesses and even state government that would appear to contradict such investments. It stipulates that:

  • Any customer who uses an EV station must receive a receipt that lists a charge for that electrical usage.
  • No public funds can be spent on free EV charging stations on state property – even leased property – unless free gasoline and diesel are offered, too.
  • No city or county can spend public money to provide EV charging stations without the required free gasoline and diesel.
  • The state would allocate $50,000 to remove EV charging stations already in place that do not comply with those stipulations.

That latter requirement would appear to address the free vehicle charging stations for both electric and solar vehicles that the city of Greensboro has installed at three locations.

There are more than 150 EV charging stations in Greensboro and High Point, plugshare.com reports. Winston-Salem has more than 120, and across the Triad there are at least 300 . Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham-Chapel Hill and Asheville have hundreds more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Cooper Signs NC Medical Marijuana Bill

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – NC Governor Roy Cooper signs a bill that addresses arson, drugs, and insurance. Cooper had signed three bills into law, including one that addresses federally approved medicines that contain marijuana or its active ingredient and another that increases arson punishments. The bills signed Tuesday, June...
POLITICS
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

See how many dinosaur fossils are in North Carolina

Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came about […]
SCIENCE
FOX8 News

Triad residents look for safe, affordable housing

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some housing advocates believe Medicaid expansion could help solve the Triad’s affordable housing crisis.  “I actually think of housing as preventative healthcare. It keeps folks from getting to a place that they have some of the higher acuity needs,” said Greensboro Neighborhood Development Director Michelle Kennedy.  She said right now, Medicaid […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Certificates of need in healthcare explained

(WGHP) — A lot of North Carolinians have heard of certificates of need but few understand what they are or how they came about. Don’t blame yourself. It started a long time ago. Even the people who deal with it on a daily basis understand that it’s all a bit “down in the weeds,” but it […]
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pricey Harrison
Person
Keith Kidwell
Person
Cecil Brockman
iheart.com

Heat Wave Hits NC, House Bill Prompts Protest, NC Senators: Yes on Gun Bill

Temperatures Increasing Through Mid-Week WIth Heat Indexes Into The 100s. (Winston-Salem, NC) -- Residents across the state are bracing for sweltering heat to start the week. Temps in the Winston-Salem area are expected to reach the mid-90s by this afternoon, with heat index values in the low 100s. Expect more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Forecasters are expecting heat advisories to be issued by mid-week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Infrastructure#Nc House#Raleigh#The North Carolina House#Republicans#District 66#Triad
wraltechwire.com

Life science firm is laying off 76 workers at North Carolina manufacturing plant

MONROE – North Carolina’s booming life science sectors isn’t immune to layoffs as more companies continue to locate or expand operations across the state. Proof is Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which lay off 76 workers from a facility in Monroe, according to a required notice the company filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce earlier this month.
MONROE, NC
FOX8 News

Could Greensboro native Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson run for Congress?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The course for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s political future has drawn discussion about a new direction. Before becoming North Carolina lieutenant governor in 2020, the Republican from Greensboro rose to public prominence when his comments in 2018 about guns to the Greensboro City Council became a social media phenomenon. More recently […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Abby Joseph

2 Magnificent Inventions From North Carolina

North Carolina has had a long history of innovation that dates back to the early days of the American colonies, including the following two:. Lunsford Richardson was born in 1854 in North Carolina. He was a sickly child, and his parents tried a variety of home remedies to ease his symptoms. One of the most effective treatments was a poultice made from a mold, which grew on the bark of trees. This mold was ground into a powder and mixed with lard, which was then applied to the skin.
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy