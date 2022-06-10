ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Chances for rain throughout the weekend

By Zach Petey
WTRF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies returned to the Ohio Valley to kickstart a feel good Friday! Temperatures dipped down to the mid-50s to wake up but have since warmed up to seasonable levels. Afternoon highs were back in the mid to upper 70s. Sky coverage became a bit cloudier as stratus...

www.wtrf.com

WTRF

High heat with additional chances for rain this week

TONIGHT: Numerous thunderstorms barreled through the Ohio Valley this morning with portions of Ohio and West Virginia taking the brunt of the hit. Trees were down, power was out, and numerous reports of damage on buildings and homes. Power companies continue to work diligently to get things restored. The good news, most of the precipitation started to wrap up around lunchtime. We were able to sneak in a few glimpses of sunshine this afternoon and evening. Although, not seeing the sun really kept us cooler than what we could have dealt with in terms of heat index values rising to dangerous levels. Daytime highs maxed out in the mid to upper 70s with dew point temperatures staying in the tropical category. We will stay this way for the next few days. As we head into the overnight hours, we will start to see partial clearing with valley fog likely to develop. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be another sticky and uncomfortable start to the morning.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Excessive heat and storms will be the talking points to begin the week

TONIGHT: The first part of the day, even through the afternoon looked nice to be outside. Although if you were out, you probably experienced the high heat and oppressively muggy conditions. Daytime highs reached the upper 80s with dew point temperatures sitting in the 70s. That is a tropical air-mass that is parked over the Ohio Valley with it only going to get hotter as the days go on. As we head into the overnight hours, that is when the weather turns unsettled. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Southeastern Ohio in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather or a three out of five on the severe weather scale. The Northern Panhandle and Southwestern Pennsylvania remain in a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns include damaging wind gusts, the potential for large hail, downpours, and isolated tornadoes. The timeframe likely ranges from midnight to about 6 AM. The most important thing is that you have a way to get weather alerts if a dangerous situation starts to develop. Have the StormTracker7 app on your phone, enable emergency alerts, or go purchase a NOAA radio. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Oz visits Altoona diner on campaign trail

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, stopped by the popular Altoona breakfast spot, Tom and Joe’s Diner. Oz visited the restaurant Wednesday morning to talk about how inflation has been affecting local businesses and how gas prices have been harming those in Blair County.
ALTOONA, PA
WTRF

NCAA releases APR data

West Virginia University’s varsity athletic teams have a combined Academic Progress Rate (APR) score of 989 according to data released today by the NCAA. The 989 score is WVU’s highest score for the 18 years of the NCAA Academic Performance Program. WVU’s average APR score of 989 is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Guns for Ohio teachers: Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gov. Mike DeWine, joined Monday morning by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, confirmed he has signed a bill that allows teachers and education staff to carry guns with training slimmed down from peace officer requirements. The governor’s meeting started at 10 a.m. – on the same...
OHIO STATE

