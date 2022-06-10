Chances for rain throughout the weekend

TONIGHT: The first part of the day, even through the afternoon looked nice to be outside. Although if you were out, you probably experienced the high heat and oppressively muggy conditions. Daytime highs reached the upper 80s with dew point temperatures sitting in the 70s. That is a tropical air-mass that is parked over the Ohio Valley with it only going to get hotter as the days go on. As we head into the overnight hours, that is when the weather turns unsettled. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined Southeastern Ohio in an Enhanced Risk for severe weather or a three out of five on the severe weather scale. The Northern Panhandle and Southwestern Pennsylvania remain in a Slight Risk for severe weather, or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns include damaging wind gusts, the potential for large hail, downpours, and isolated tornadoes. The timeframe likely ranges from midnight to about 6 AM. The most important thing is that you have a way to get weather alerts if a dangerous situation starts to develop. Have the StormTracker7 app on your phone, enable emergency alerts, or go purchase a NOAA radio. Overnight low temps will be in the upper 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO