It had already been advertised a few times on the eve of the event and many already imagined how it would end, for the unstoppable "General" of the WWE rings, Gunther. During the weekly episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Gunther and Ricochet challenged each other for the Intercontinental title up to now held by the light weight of the company, with the ex-NXT general, with the still undefeated reign record at NXT UK, with a reign of over 800 incredible days, who despite having lost many kilos in recent months has still remained devastating in the ring, just like his chops and his Powerbombs.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO