Robbers hopping from cars in 26-incident, eight-day spree: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A group of at least five armed robbers has held up more than two dozen people in Manhattan and the Bronx in the span of eight days, police said Friday.

In each of the 26 incidents reported since May 26, between one and five assailants hopped out of a car, ran up to their victims, and mugged them at gunpoint before fleeing in the vehicle, according to the NYPD. The last reported incident in what the NYPD has labeled a pattern occurred on June 2.

The robbery crew has been variously seen in vehicles including a black 2013 Volkswagen Passat, a blue Honda, a black Chevrolet Suburban, a black Jeep, a gray SUV, and a black Mercedes, authorities said. The Mercedes bore a New York license plate with the number GYR5391, according to police.

Investigators also released descriptions and surveillance photos of four suspects.

One suspect was described as a man about 20 years old, 160 pounds, and 6-feet tall, with brown eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Nike hoodie.

A second alleged robber was described as approximately 20 years old with a thin build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, a balaclava face covering, and multi-color sneakers.

The third suspect, also described as having a thin build, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red pants, and multi-color Nike sneakers.

A fourth suspect was last spotted wearing a black balaclava face covering and a hoodie.

The NYPD has identified these two men as suspects in a spree of armed robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

The robberies were reported at the following locations:

The corner of Wallace and Mace avenues in the Bronx

The corner of Allerton and Barker avenues in the Bronx

On Cranford Avenue in the Bronx

On Watson Avenue in the Bronx

On Fort George Hill in Manhattan

The corner of East Tremont Avenue and White Plains Road in the Bronx

The corner of West 188th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan

On Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan

On Thayer Street in Manhattan

The corner of Heath Avenue and Albany Crescent in the Bronx

The corner of Bailey Avenue and Albany Crescent in the Bronx

On Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx

On East 137th Street in the Bronx

On University Avenue in the Bronx

On Olinville Avenue in the Bronx

On Wallace Avenue in the Bronx

The corner of Rhinelander and Holland avenues in the Bronx

On White Plains Road in the Bronx

The corner of Eagle Avenue and East 149th Street in the Bronx

On East 173rd Street in the Bronx

On Baychester Avenue in the Bronx (twice)

The corner of Wickham and Bartow avenues in the Bronx

On East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx

On Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx

The corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174th Street in the Bronx

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

