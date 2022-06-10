ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Robbers hopping from cars in 26-incident, eight-day spree: NYPD

By Aaron Feis, Eileen Lehpamer
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LYQsF_0g74qAWg00

NEW YORK (PIX 11) — A group of at least five armed robbers has held up more than two dozen people in Manhattan and the Bronx in the span of eight days, police said Friday.

In each of the 26 incidents reported since May 26, between one and five assailants hopped out of a car, ran up to their victims, and mugged them at gunpoint before fleeing in the vehicle, according to the NYPD. The last reported incident in what the NYPD has labeled a pattern occurred on June 2.

The robbery crew has been variously seen in vehicles including a black 2013 Volkswagen Passat, a blue Honda, a black Chevrolet Suburban, a black Jeep, a gray SUV, and a black Mercedes, authorities said. The Mercedes bore a New York license plate with the number GYR5391, according to police.

Investigators also released descriptions and surveillance photos of four suspects.

One suspect was described as a man about 20 years old, 160 pounds, and 6-feet tall, with brown eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Nike hoodie.

A second alleged robber was described as approximately 20 years old with a thin build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored pants, a balaclava face covering, and multi-color sneakers.

The third suspect, also described as having a thin build, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red pants, and multi-color Nike sneakers.

A fourth suspect was last spotted wearing a black balaclava face covering and a hoodie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Awo1g_0g74qAWg00
The NYPD has identified these two men as suspects in a spree of armed robberies in the Bronx and Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

The robberies were reported at the following locations:

  • The corner of Wallace and Mace avenues in the Bronx
  • The corner of Allerton and Barker avenues in the Bronx
  • On Cranford Avenue in the Bronx
  • On Watson Avenue in the Bronx
  • On Fort George Hill in Manhattan
  • The corner of East Tremont Avenue and White Plains Road in the Bronx
  • The corner of West 188th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan
  • On Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan
  • On Thayer Street in Manhattan
  • The corner of Heath Avenue and Albany Crescent in the Bronx
  • The corner of Bailey Avenue and Albany Crescent in the Bronx
  • On Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx
  • On East 137th Street in the Bronx
  • On University Avenue in the Bronx
  • On Olinville Avenue in the Bronx
  • On Wallace Avenue in the Bronx
  • The corner of Rhinelander and Holland avenues in the Bronx
  • On White Plains Road in the Bronx
  • The corner of Eagle Avenue and East 149th Street in the Bronx
  • On East 173rd Street in the Bronx
  • On Baychester Avenue in the Bronx (twice)
  • The corner of Wickham and Bartow avenues in the Bronx
  • On East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx
  • On Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx
  • The corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174th Street in the Bronx

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 38

Dr Van Nostrand
4d ago

Criminals are literally taking the city over they are committing crimes at will and are getting more and more brazen every day, and our mayor seems to not care

Reply(4)
22
Frank K
4d ago

…. The police should be given the right to shoot these people on site if the opportunity is there. Blame your politicians for everything that happens. Then look in the mirror and see who elected them. NYC deserves everything that happens there.

Reply(2)
18
Kioffa Khan
4d ago

The mindset of these brazen and ruthless Ninjas is first you gotta identify me, then you gotta catch me. Ironically, this behavior escalated after all they put the focus on police brutality and misconduct. So now they're taking out all their rage on their own kind, I'm mean really!

Reply(1)
9
 

PIX11

Queens man charged in bakery attack as well as subway stabbings

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man already accused of two unprovoked subway knife attacks has additionally been charged in an assault inside a bakery using a board embedded with a nail, prosecutors announced. Donny Ubiera, 32, now faces a slew of charges including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon for what […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Riverside Park employee punched in the face, caught on video: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A city employee was attacked inside Riverside Park, police said. The 29-year-old NYC Parks Department employee was one of the workers who responded to a vandalization report inside the park on June 6, according to city officials. The workers asked the suspect to stop, but he refused to comply […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man in FedEx polo, accomplice sought in Bronx shooting: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men, one of whom was dressed as a FedEx worker, pushed their way into a Bronx apartment and shot a man inside, authorities said Monday. The duo struck around 9:20 a.m. June 8, when they approached an apartment door in a building near Willis Avenue and East 135th […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 charged with attempted murder in triple stabbing in Queens: NYPD

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11)– Two men are charged with attempted murder for allegedly robbing an elderly woman and stabbing two men who intervened during an attack in Queens a few months ago, authorities said Tuesday. Supreme Gooding, 18, and Robert Whack, 30, tried to steal a 61-year-old woman’s purse while she was walking on Baxter Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
