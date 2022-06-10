ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Forbes: Tiger Woods joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James as billionaires

By Field Level Media
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxwmO_0g74ohxb00

The billionaire club reportedly has another member.

Forbes has estimated Tiger Woods' net worth at least $1 billion, which would allow the 15-time major winner to join Michael Jordan and LeBron James as the lone athletes in that club.

Per Forbes, Woods has amassed over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over his career.

Forbes reported that less than 10 percent of Woods' net worth, however, comes from earnings on the golf course. Woods has sponsorship and endorsement deals with Nike, Gatorade, Monster Energy and TaylorMade, and also has a golf design business (TGR Design), a live events production company (TGR Live) and a restaurant (The Woods). He also has stakes in Full Swing, a golf technology training tool; Heard, a hospitality software startup; and PopStroke, a luxury mini-golf experience.

Woods has reached billionaire status without the benefit of LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Per the Washington Post, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said that Woods was offered a "mind-blowingly enormous (deal); we're talking about high nine digits."

Woods, 46, was not ready to sever ties with the PGA Tour. He has won 82 total events, tied for the most all-time with Sam Snead.

Last week, Forbes estimated James' net worth at $1 billion. The Los Angeles Lakers star is the first active NBA player to reach the status.

Jordan, whose net worth Forbes has pegged at $1.7 billion, didn't reach billionaire status until 11 years post-retirement.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
906
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy