ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Martin McDonagh writes about capital punishment in ‘Hangmen,’ but it’s still a comedy thriller

By Chris Jones - New York Daily News
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsObo_0g74oRmr00

NEW YORK — “Surely,” says Martin McDonagh, “when you go home after killing 400 people, something must remain.”

The British playwright and screenwriter isn’t talking about a murderous criminal, but the ramrod-straight men who did the bidding of the British state, hanging convicted criminals all the way up until the abolishment of capital punishment in 1964.

These professional executioners are the subject of the play “Hangmen,” which is up for five Tony Awards on Sunday, including a competitive Best Play nomination for McDonagh (his chief rival is “The Lehman Trilogy,” another U.K. import).

Also nominated are the leading actor David Threlfall, who plays hangman Harry Wade, the featured Alfie Allen who plays one of McDonagh’s signature mysterious strangers and the designers Anna Fleischle and Joshua Carr, whose vivid work includes a jaw-dropping depiction of the relative normalcy of a northern British pub with the horrifying contrast of the hanging cell, replete with a last drop to hell.

The Anglo-Irish McDonagh is no stranger to Broadway or to Tony nominations: his previous plays include “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” “The Lonesome West,” “The Pillowman” and “A Behanding in Spokane.” Over his career, he’s seen dramatic shifts in Broadway playwriting, mostly trends he has stubbornly resisted.

“I wanted to debate capitol punishment,” he said from London, “but not in some obviously didactic way. Basically, the play is a comedy thriller with a heavy subject matter that is debated and discussed.

“There are a lot of didactic plays out there now where every single person in the theater already agrees with the point of view. I’ve always preferred to strike both sides of the argument and not have all the sympathetic characters in the play be me, or reflect my views. Otherwise, nothing on the stage ever is unexpected. And I always get bored if there are no surprises on stage.”

Boredom hardly is a likely emotion at “Hangmen,” a tense and terse drama filled with dark twists and oblique digressions. It’s about a whole lot of things, not least the price paid by functionaries carrying out the state’s unsavory business. McDonagh always has been interested in devils, including the ones that wear wigs and carry gavels.

And close readers of his works also know he is interested in the price paid by storytellers, too.

“Hangmen” nearly was hung out to dry forever by COVID-19, a fate McDonagh says he would have survived but that would have been a “crushing blow for the kids in the cast who saw this as their big chance.”

But the production finally opened and made it to Tony night.

“There has been a creepy sense of deja vu about the whole thing,” McDonagh says of the start-and-stop progression, lasting across two very abnormal seasons.

No wonder he and his “Hangmen” felt so at home.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

THR Tony Nominees Roundtable: Hugh Jackman, Ruth Negga, Jesse Williams, Mary-Louise Parker and Sam Rockwell on Broadway in the Time of COVID

Ahead of the 75th Tony Awards, which will be held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter gathered five of this Broadway season’s acting nominees for a conversation about the challenges and rewards of working on Broadway, generally, and specifically this season, in the middle of a global pandemic. Two already have Tonys to their name: Australian Hugh Jackman, a best actor in a musical nominee for The Music Man, in which he plays a conman who brings trouble to small-town Iowa (the Hollywood A-lister, who played Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, previously won for the musical...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tony Awards 2022 — The Complete List of Winners

Oscar winner and former Tony nominee Ariana DeBose hosted the 75th show, which aired live coast-to-coast from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on both CBS and Paramount+. In the highly coveted category of best new musical, Girl From the North Country, MJ The Musical, Mr....
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber Says ‘Costly Mistake’ Comments About ‘Cinderella’ Were Misunderstood

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is “devastated” that the media is reporting that he believes his West End production of “Cinderella” was a “costly mistake” and insists that his sentiments have been taken out of context. The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats” composer was booed when a letter he wrote was read at the final performance of “Cinderella” in London on Sunday evening. In it, Lloyd Webber talked about “Cinderella’s” long road to the stage, one that saw the theater impresario doing battle with the U.K. government over health and capacity restrictions that...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Christopher Meloni Remembers ‘Beautiful Moment’ With His Son

On Tuesday (June 7th), “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star Christopher Meloni took to his Twitter account to reflect on a beautiful moment he had with his son. In the social media post, the “Law & Order” actor also shared a tweet of some throwback snapshots featuring him and his son. “Anytime I see a throwback photo of Dante it brings me back to the days of ‘Happy!’ (SYFY) & the insane magic of the internet. I honestly don’t know that I’ve ever been rendered quite that speechless. So kind.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfie Allen
Person
Martin Mcdonagh
Person
David Threlfall
Collider

'Martin: The Reunion' Sets June Premiere on BET+

The special Martin: the Reunion, which reunites the members of the cast of the 90s Fox sitcom, now has a date for when it will become available for streaming on the premium service BET+. According to an exclusive report by Variety, BET+ is announcing this Wednesday, May 25, several premiere dates for this Summer, with Martin: the Reunion being included. This special will see reunited on the original set Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to talk about their experience in making five seasons of the Fox show.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Tonys 2022: Time, Channel, and How to Watch

The 75th annual Tony Awards ceremony is Sunday night, honoring the best of Broadway during the 2021-2022 season. The show will air live across the county from Radio City Music Hall at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The Tonys will also be streamed live on Paramount+, which is also home to an exclusive one-hour pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

Before the 2022 Tony Awards begin, this year’s nominees, presenters and guests will be walking the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall, where the 75th annual celebration of the best of Broadway is set to take place. Presenters set to take the stage Sunday night include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Punishment#British#Anglo
Deadline

‘Night Court’: Dimiter Marinov Joins NBC Comedy Sequel As Recurring

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dimiter Marinov (Green Book) has joined the cast of Night Court, NBC’s follow-up to the classic legal sitcom, in a key recurring role. The sequel series comes from Outmatched and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-EP Dan Rubin and The Big Bang Theory’s Melissa Rauch, who also stars. Based on the original series created by Reinhold Weege, the multi-camera Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone (Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters Honor Stephen Sondheim During 2022 Tony Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bernadette Peters paid tribute to the late, legendary composer Stephen Sondheim at the Tony Awards Sunday. Miranda, a mentee of Sondheim’s, referenced the composer’s frequent outreach and guidance to those in the theater community. This has been illustrated through the many detailed letters Sondheim sent to fans and collaborators, which have posthumously resurfaced on Instagram.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary Composer-Lyricist to Win Best ScoreTony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for COVID the Day After His Tony Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. One day after performing “The Music Man” at the 2022 Tony Awards ceremony, nominee Hugh Jackman has announced that he has tested positive for COVID. “I wanted you guys to hear it from me first that unfortunately this morning I have frustratingly been tested positive for COVID again,” Jackman says in a video posted on his Twitter account. “My incredible stand-by, Max Clayton, is gonna go on for me.” I’ve frustratingly tested positive for Covid. Again. My standby, the amazingly talented Max Clayton will step in for me. Maxi and all the standbys, swings and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: ‘Six’ Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary Composer-Lyricist to Win Best Score

Toby Marlow, the Six: The Musical co-creator, was among the night’s historic winners during the 2022 Tony Awards held Sunday night at Radio City Music Hall. Marlow took this win during the Tony Awards’ first-hour special, Act One, marking a significant moment for inclusion and diversity on Broadway by becoming the first openly nonbinary composer-lyricist in the show’s history to win for best original score.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood WinnersTony Awards: Jennifer Hudson Scores...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
964
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy