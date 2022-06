STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 327 PM EDT SUN JUN 12 2022 /227 PM CDT SUN JUN 12 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG LATE EAST. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS LATE FAR WEST. LOWS 41 TO 52...COOLEST EAST AND WARMEST FAR WEST. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. CHANCE OF SHOWERS CENTRAL IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 62 TO 73...COOLEST ACROSS THE KEWEENAW AND ALONG LAKE MICHIGAN. MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS 48 TO 53 ACROSS THE KEWEENAW AND IN THE 50S ELSEWHERE. TUESDAY...WARMER. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 70S EAST HALF AND ACROSS THE KEWEENAW...COOLEST ALONG THE GREAT LAKES...AND 80 TO 90 ELSEWHERE...WARMEST FAR WEST. TUESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 64. WEDNESDAY...WARM. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 76 TO 88...WARMEST CENTRAL. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 53 TO 61. HIGHS 72 TO 84... WARMEST CENTRAL. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 58. HIGHS 62 TO 78...COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO