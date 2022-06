As we approach Father's Day, we celebrate Dad. Dad's that are there for their children. Dad's that went to soccer practice, coached little league, read to his children, and provided for their family. Dad's that offered guidance, taught his daughter how to change her own tire, or even to learn how to safely handle and shoot a firearm. A dad who showed his son the right way to treat women, by how he treated his mom.

