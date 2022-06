DAYTON – AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), encourages its customers to be safe in extreme hot weather. As temperatures rise above 90 degrees this week with heat index values forecasted to be between 100-106 degrees, AES Ohio is prepared to meet electricity needs from our customers throughout our 24-county service territory. Customers are encouraged to take action to protect themselves and their families with these safety tips and ways to manage their energy use.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO