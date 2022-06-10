ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IL

Shelby County – Contract With The People Meaningless –

edgarcountywatchdogs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Shelby County Board meeting last night some things came out that exposes a level of ignorance, malfeasance, and in some cases reckless disregard for the law that frankly we have never seen in any other county. A great question was raised by county board member Julie Edwards...

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Rodney Davis Apparently Campaigned At Chrisman Public Schools –

ILLINOIS (ECWd) – Rodney Davis appears in photos next to Chrisman School Superintendent Jim Acklin, while wearing a “Take Back The House” vest, in what appears to us as a campaign slogan. According to Open Secrets, Davis has received more than $174,000 from “Take Back The House.”
CHRISMAN, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office – Documents Point To Lies

Benjamin Franklin was asked a simple question after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, what kind of government did you give us? The response, “A Republic If You Can Keep It”. We have yet to find a single civics class in our education system which teaches people...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Pritzker: Federal gun control package is 'not enough'

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday a new gun control measure that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed to is a good start in response to recent mass shootings, but he wants to see more done. “It’s been an awfully long time since Congress acted on gun safety. So...
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Sec. of State reminding the public DMV’s are by appointment only

BLOOMINGTON – Ahead of the busy summer driving season, the Illinois Secretary of State is reminding the public of the rules and regulations in place at the DMV. A big reminder is that the public can make an appointment for the summertime rush. “We’re offering appointments for the in-car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wmix94.com

TWO CENTRALIANS INDICTED FOR FEDERAL BANK FRAUD

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two Centralia residents have been charged in a three-count federal indictment alleging bank fraud and identity theft in connection with stolen mail. According to court documents, a federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jessica N. Smith and 26-year-old Matthew Woods last week. Smith was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop last week on the federal warrant and for alleged possession of methamphetamine and a narcotic instrument.
CENTRALIA, IL
wmay.com

Chocolate Manufacturer To Expand Central Illinois Operations

A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Pavement buckled on Route 29, police urge drive with caution

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND)- The Rochester Police Department warns of a buckle in the pavement on Route 29 in the left southbound lane near the Taft Drive intersection. Police urge all motorist traveling within the area to drive with caution. The Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified of the hazard.
ROCHESTER, IL
capitolwolf.com

Irvin: “worst nightmare” theme returns

The reported reboot of the Richard Irvin campaign looks a lot like how it started. The Aurora mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate is back to telling people he is Democrats’ “worst nightmare.”. Irvin, speaking with sheriffs in Bloomington Friday, is also back to saying he is intimidating Gov....
WCIA

Multiple Central Illinois counties at high COVID transmission level

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two and a half years into the pandemic and COVID-19 cases are still rising. The Illinois Department of Public Health said masks should be put back on in some Central Illinois counties whether you are vaccinated or not. In Central Illinois, Champaign, Ford, Logan and...
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Charges filed in Alton homicide

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
ALTON, IL

