Michigan State

Judge sets bond at $100,000 for Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Judge...

www.fox28spokane.com

FOX 28 Spokane

Silver Alert activated for 89-year-old man headed to eastern Washington

A Silver Alert has been issued for 89-year-old Norman Darrow, who’s on the way to eastern Washington. Washington State Patrol (WSP) says he has health/memory issues and unexpectedly left in the family RV with license plate BHK9797. It’s a cream colored Winnebago. WSP says the man doesn’t have...
SPOKANE, WA
WILX-TV

Video captures rollover collision as driver flees Michigan State Police

DETROIT (WILX) - Michigan State Police said they are seeing a growing trend in drivers not pulling over for traffic stops. The department said these drivers are putting themselves and others at risk. One of the more recent cases resulted in a rollover crash on a Detroit freeway early Friday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com

65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing, police say

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Mark Lapinsky was last seen at the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road in Putnam Township on report of a missing person. Lapinsky was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. Friday (June 10) and is believed to be on foot.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Ryan Kelley Speaks Out After Being Raided by FBI- 6-10-22

Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. The Big Three 6-10-22 1 Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision...
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
wnmufm.org

Soo duo arrested by Trident on meth charges

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI— The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team arrested two Sault Ste. Marie residents on drug charges Tuesday night. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the city. It resulted in search warrants being executed on the vehicle and a Soo residence.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Sunday To Honor Carl Levin

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in honor of former U.S. Senator and lifelong Michigander, Carl Levin, who passed away last year at age 87. The flags will be lowered in concert with the planned memorial service on Sunday for former U.S. Senator Levin.
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: May 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Someone won $25,000 for life in Michigan Lottery

For the second time in two weeks, a Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life online at MichiganLottery.com. A ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 11-19-21-39-46 –...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Residents in 5 Michigan counties should mask, latest CDC COVID-19 map shows

The number of counties at a high community COVID-19 level decreased by half this week as new cases statewide declined for the third straight week. On June 2, there were 10 high-level orange counties. As of Thursday, June 9, only Mackinac County in the Upper Peninsula, Saginaw County in mid-Michigan and Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan are orange. This means people in those areas should wear masks while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which considers weekly new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Attorney General: Facebook warning post is fake

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is clarifying a Facebook post circulating online that claims to be from the office is not from the Department of Attorney General. The post was shared last week and has received thousands of comments and shares. A reporter for checkyourfact.com reached out...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Temperatures surge in Michigan next week; how hot will it get?

After a week with temperatures consistently below normal, Michiganians can plan to feel the heat starting Tuesday. The National Weather Service says "a big warmup arrives on Tuesday," with highs in the following days climbing past 90 degrees and a heat index that could approach 100. How hot will it...
MICHIGAN STATE

