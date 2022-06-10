Judge sets bond at $100,000 for Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya’s death

The number of counties at a high community COVID-19 level decreased by half this week as new cases statewide declined for the third straight week. On June 2, there were 10 high-level orange counties. As of Thursday, June 9, only Mackinac County in the Upper Peninsula, Saginaw County in mid-Michigan and Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties in southeast Michigan are orange. This means people in those areas should wear masks while indoors and in public, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which considers weekly new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO