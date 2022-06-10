ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

Huge Mill Fire Leaves Mass. Town With Dangerous Debris, $4M Bill: ‘It's Just Too Much'

By Mary Markos
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small town was left with a pile of asbestos-infused rubble and a roughly $4 million bill to clean it up when an intense blaze destroyed a vacant mill building in Orange, Massachusetts, this weekend. The town was already trying to address the asbestos in the long-abandoned building, but...

www.nbcboston.com

westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow residents upset over trash troubles

Thunderbirds preparing for decisive Game 7 in AHL Eastern Conference Finals. The Springfield Thunderbirds are preparing for Wednesday’s all-or-nothing Game 7. Baystate doctor discusses expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 and under. Updated: 5 hours ago. The first COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 are awaiting final...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WCVB

Favorite Massachusetts tree varieties in trouble as climate warms

CONCORD, Mass. — Trees play a critical role in managing our ecosystems, but many of our favorite Massachusetts trees are in trouble as our climate warms. As temperatures warm, certain species of trees, such as the sugar maples, are dying, and local arborists have seen the trend accelerate during the past decade.
CONCORD, MA
State
Ohio State
City
Orange, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Orange, MA
Government
Daily Voice

Water Rescue Reportedly Underway In Boston (DEVELOPING)

Crews were reportedly on the scene of a water rescue after a car was said to have driven into the water in the Boston area, sources say. The incident was first reported in the area of 60 Rowes Warf in Boston after 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13, according to a Tweet from Fire News Alerts. However, the location was shortly changed to 406 Atlantic Avenue.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP 22News

City of Springfield restocks Watershops Pond with fish

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield has restocked the Watershops Pond with fish Tuesday morning. With the help of MassWildlife, the city received permission for largemouth bass and minnows to be stocked in the pond. Releasing these fish essentially finishes up this $2.6 million project that’s been underway for a few years now.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Person
Ronald Mariano
nbcboston.com

Man Bitten by Coyote at Swampscott Bank Parking Lot

A coyote bit a man in a bank parking lot in Swampscott, Massachusetts, Monday morning, police said. The man was on his cellphone outside the Santander Bank on Paradise Street when the coyote bit his calf about 6:15 a.m., according to Swampscott police. He was able to scare the animal off into the woods with a stick.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
wamc.org

Springfield City Council okays plan to redevelop former Kavanaugh's furniture store building

A plan has been approved to redevelop a long-vacant landmark building in an historic section of Springfield, Massachusetts. The Springfield City Council voted Monday to approve a special permit to allow for a mixed-use of commercial and residential at the more than century-old Kavanaugh Furniture building on State Street that has sat empty since the retailer went out of business about 15 years ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Push to Change Alcohol Licenses in Mass. Survives High Court Challenge

An initiative petition seeking to change state liquor-licensing laws remains alive after the Supreme Judicial Court on Monday ruled that Attorney General Maura Healey correctly certified it to appear before voters on November's ballot. The high court rejected a challenge to Healey's certification, which argued the question did not meet...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Crews called to rollover crash on I-391N in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are fire crews were called to a rollover accident in Chicopee overnight. The I-391N exit 3 off-ramp was temporarily closed as a result of the incident. It has since reopened. When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 4 a.m. we saw a...
CHICOPEE, MA
News Break
Politics
nbcboston.com

Vehicle Submerged in Pond in Boston Cemetery

A vehicle was seen submerged in Lake Hibiscus in Boston's Forest Hills Cemetery Monday afternoon. First responders could be seen in the area, and divers were making their way to the vehicle. It appeared to be Lake Hibiscus, a body of water in the center of the cemetery. Cemetery workers...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mercy Medical Center, Gov. Charlie Baker announce palliative care unit named in honor of late Western Massachusetts restaurateur Andy Yee

SPRINGFIELD — Sarah Yee wanted to take her husband home to die. While noted restaurateur and businessman Andy Yee had been successfully battling cancer for four years, his health began to plummet about a month before he died in May of 2021. However, doctors at Mercy Medical Center convinced Sarah Yee that bringing her husband home may not be the best option.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Married Couple From RI Dies in Seekonk Car Crash

A married couple from Rhode Island have been identified as the victims of a fatal car crash in Massachusetts. Authorities said Tuesday that 70-year-old Robert Langevin, of Pawtucket, had stopped his Corvette at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 44 in Seekonk at about 6 p.m. Monday with his wife Winifred, also 70, in the passenger seat.
SEEKONK, MA

