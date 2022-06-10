ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

Huge Mill Fire Leaves Mass. Town With Dangerous Debris, $4M Bill: ‘It's Just Too Much'

By Mary Markos
NECN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small town was left with a pile of asbestos-infused rubble and a roughly $4 million bill to clean it up when an intense blaze destroyed a vacant mill building in Orange, Massachusetts, this weekend. The town was already trying to address the asbestos in the long-abandoned building, but...

www.necn.com

Comments / 4

Brian Saxby
4d ago

there's railroad tracks that run over there, just get the train to deliver covered gondolas for building demolition

Reply(2)
3
