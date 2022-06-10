ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

Backyard flock sees sudden death to avian influenza in Polk County

By Sam Campbell
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The highly contagious bird virus that led to a portion of Lane County being placed in avian quarantine in May has been confirmed in Polk County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

The owner of a backyard flock of duck and geese in Polk County reportedly told a veterinarian that at least one bird suddenly dropped dead, and others in the flock “were displaying clinical signs” of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), officials said.

The veterinarian sent a sample from the dead bird to a lab in Oregon State University. A preliminary test indicated the bird was positive for HPAI, Oregon agriculture officials said, and the National Veterinary Services Laboratory of the USDA confirmed the case on Thursday.

HPAI spreads easily among birds, both wild and domesticated, through contact with infected birds or contaminated equipment and clothing. According to ODA, the backyard flock in Polk County “was known to co-mingle with wild birds at a nearby pond.”

The virus can lead to diarrhea, lethargy, coughing, sneezing and sudden death, however agricultural officials warn owners that infected birds may not always show signs they are sick.

ODA told bird owners to call 503.986.4711 if one of their flock appears sick or has died of respiratory or neurological disease. For more information on how to protect birds from the virus, click here .

While the disease can devastate domestic flocks and poultry trade, officials have said there is no immediate danger to the public .

