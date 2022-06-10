Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County

Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 6/10/2022...
While some police departments across the country are limiting the types of calls they are responding to in an effort to reduce gas costs, Wyoming's law enforcement agencies haven't been hit quite that hard. However, Cowboy State Daily was...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — A video about a special chapter in Sweetwater County history – indeed, its living history – is now available online, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum announced on Saturday. A History of Superior, Wyoming – An Interview with Frank Prevedel, produced by museum staff...
Dale Eugene Johnson, 80, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Sweetwater County for 45 years and a former resident of Butte, MT. Cremation will take place and family services will be held at a later date.
Today – Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
June 15, 2022 — Tuesday evening, Sweetwater County School District #2 announced Heather Phillips had been selected as their Teacher of the Year. According to a press release, “Mrs. Phillips is the epitome of what an excellent teacher is and is a great example of the type of teachers that we have at Sweetwater School District #2.” Other nominated for the honor were Lee Harper, Quinn Kalinski, Mary Kelsch, Lezlie Krysl,Bridgette Nielsen, Drew Roska, and Melissa Skinner.
Marla Jean Miller, 84, passed away June 5, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. Following cremation, services will be held at Saint James Episcopal Church in Riverton, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in Warren Village Cemetery, Warren, Vermont.
Kenneth Richard Price, 74, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Jamestown, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Pioneer Trails Picnic Grounds, Main Pavilion (Old OCI Picnic Grounds,) 334 County Road 4-68, Green River, Wyoming.
CASPER, Wyo. — An AMBER alert has been issued in Wyoming on Monday night for a Gray 2018 Ford Focus. AMBER Alert Wyoming says Brodie Potter, 4, American Indian male; Marcelina Potter, 7, American Indian female; and Hailey Potter, 6, American Indian female were taken by Serena Perea, who is reported to be with Shelina Blackburn, aka Noseep.
PINEDALE — The following individual were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 6 – June 13, 2022. Blake Turner, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested June 11 on a warrant for unlawful entry. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent...
The sidewalk trail at the entrance to City Park Drive is closed due to potential undermining with the High water in the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River. Please plan your route to the Farmers Market and Brewfest accordingly.
One person died Sunday night when a house ignited in Evanston. Crews responded to the blaze at 11:17 p.m. Sunday and found a home on Eighth Street near Davis Middle School burning, according to a Facebook post from Uinta County Fire and Ambulance. Authorities received a report that someone had...
Green River- Green River residents, Jim and Anita Shoemaker, were recently left with a huge mess after a hired tree trimming service decided to leave the job incomplete. The tree trimming service had agreed to haul everything away after they were finished but this was never done. Their yard was...
A Fremont County, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over Memorial Day weekend resulted in 173 traffic stops, 7 arrests of impaired drivers, and 3 controlled substance arrests. While the focus was on impaired driving, the task force also issued 60 speeding citations, 16 citations for other offenses, made 19 other...
Leo Ibarra Hernandez, 69 passed away the morning of June 11, 2022, at his home in Colonia Ibarra, Guanajuato Mexico. Leo was also a current resident of Green River, Wyoming. Leo was born in Penjamo, Guanajuato Mexico on December 06, 1952. Growing up he worked on his family’s ranch and moved to the United States in his early 20’s but enjoyed visiting Mexico on a regular basis.
The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in multiple shoplifting incidents this month at the Rock Springs Walmart Store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook Page. According to the post, the suspect is described as a younger female with dark hair. She is shown in the above photos.
A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
Lincoln County Search and Rescue was activated and responded to assist Caribou County.
It was determined that the ATV operator had died at the scene prior to EMS arrival. The ATV had rolled down a sharp embankment while the operator was mending fences. The operator had been working by himself at the time of the accident.
The operator was Lance Bateman, age 63, from Etna, Wyoming.
The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office extends it condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bateman during this difficult time.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old Kemmerer man who has been missing since May 31. Anthony Shaw Hagler was last seen in Kemmerer, Wyoming. He is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair. Anyone with information or has had contact with Hagler is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 877-3971 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.
