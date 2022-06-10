Colts adjust football operations staff, name 1st female scout

INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard has adjusted several positions on his football operations staff.

Among the changes which were announced Friday:

Morocco Brown: elevated to chief personnel executive. He has served as director of college scouting the past five seasons. Brown’s NFL resume spans 21 years and three other teams (Cleveland, Washington, Chicago.

It’s worth noting the Colts were able to retain Brown after several teams had expressed an interest luring him from Indy.

Matt Terpening: takes over the director of college scouting position from Brown. Terpening is heading into his 25 th season in the Colts’ scouting department. He was assistant director of scouting the past six seasons.

Jamie Moore: now assistant director of college scouting. Moore is heading into his 17 th season with the team, including the past 13 as an area scout.

Mike Lacy: named an area scout. Lacy is entering his 7 th season with the Colts and has been an NFS scout the last three seasons.

Kasia Omilian: named NFS scout. She’s the first female to hold that position for the Colts. Omilian has been with the team since 2019 and served as a scouting assistant in ’21 and football operations intern the previous two years.

Melainey Lowe: named football operations assistant. She was an intern last season.

Leigh Hullett: named team dietitian.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.